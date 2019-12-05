State of The
Injury Update: Texans Jordan Akins Has Knee Issue That Keeps Him Limited In Practice

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins showed up on the Thursday injury report with a knee issue that kept him limited during practice. Akins was not on the injury report on Wednesday, which now is something to watch moving to Sunday against the Denver Broncos. 

This season Akins has 25 receptions for 308 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 7.8 yards a reception. 

For the second day in a row, running back Taiwan Jones did not practice due to a hamstring injury he suffered on Sunday. 

Also, Gareon Conley (hip), Will Fuller V (hamstring), Bradley Roby (hamstring/toe), Brennan Scarlett (shoulder), and Carlos Watkins (hamstring) were all limited for practice. 

Watkins and Conley missed Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots due to their respective injuries. 

Defensive end Angelo Blackson was a full participant in practice after recovering from a shoulder injury that kept him out of last week’s game. 

