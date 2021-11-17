Inside Texans Practice: Pharaoh & The Refs

HOUSTON -- One of the recurring and most frustrating problems surrounding the 1-8 Houston Texans: a tendency to commit penalties.



The Texans rank 26th in the NFL in penalties per game with an average of 7.2 infractions per contest with opponents only flagged an average of 5.0 times per game. The Texans are 23rd in the NFL in penalty yardage with 61.3 yards in penalties per game.

Because of the penalty issue, the Texans opted to have officials attend practice Wednesday.

Texans coach David Culley had indicated Monday that this was a possibility.

Tight end Pharaoh Brown and offensive guard Tytus Howard are tied for first on the Texans with five penalties apiece followed by defensive tackle Maliek Collins, tight end Jordan Akins, center Justin Britt and left offensive tackle Geron Christian Sr with four penalties each.

Brown returned to practice Wednesday after missing the past two games with a strained hamstring.

“We do that in practice," Culley said. "Normally, without the COVID deal, we would have officials at practice. Because of the COVID and the protocols that we’ve had, we haven’t had them at practice now. We’ve kind of been doing that ourselves.

"Sometimes it’s hard to be able to consistently do that, where we’re more concerned with getting a play run and guys doing what they need to do offensively and defensively. We’re thinking about trying to see if we can get more of that done in practice and maybe getting them here, because the COVID rules have gotten where now you can possibly get some guys in to do that.”