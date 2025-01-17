Insider Offers Major Injury Update on Houston Texans Star
The Houston Texans are set for a huge matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs tomorrow afternoon. However, there has been a major question lingering about the health of one of their key stars.
Joe Mixon, the Texans' star running back, has been dealing with an ankle injury this week. His playing status has been in legitimate jeopardy.
Now, one NFL insider has issued a major update about his potential ability to play in tomorrow's game.
Ian Rapoport of NFL.com has reported that Mixon has a "real shot to play" against the Chiefs.
If Houston is going to pull off a win over Kansas City, Mixon will need to be on the field. The Texans do not have the best offense in the NFL, but Mixon is capable of being a workhorse running back.
Last week in the Wild Card win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Mixon racked up 106 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. Those rushing numbers ended up helping lead the Texans to a blowout win over the Chargers.
Houston is going to need to take pressure off of C.J. Stroud. Against the Chiefs, the Texans will need to establish the ground game to force them to stay honest. Otherwise, they will send a lot of pressure at Stroud and look to force mistakes and turnovers in the secondary.
Thankfully, this is a very positive update on Mixon and it sure sounds like he could be on the field tomorrow after all.
Throughout the course of his first season with Houston, Mixon ended up carrying the football 245 times for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 36 passes for 309 yards and another touchdown.
Mixon has long been one of the NFL's most consistent running backs. He has found success for years and has done more of the same with the Texans.
Hopefully, when game time comes around tomorrow, Mixon will be feeling close to 100 percent and can be a major impact player for the Houston offense.