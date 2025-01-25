Insider Urges Cowboys to Hire Former Texans' OC
The Houston Texans made a surprising decision on Friday by firing offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. While the move came out of nowhere, it was clear that the franchise needed to make some kind of change.
What made the move so surprising was the fact that Slowik has been talked about as one of the top up-and-coming head coaching candidates over the last couple of years. Now, he's looking for a new job.
Slowik should not have to wait too long to find his new position. There will be quite a few teams with interest in bringing him onboard.
With that being said, there is one team who is being urged to bring Slowik in.
Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein immediately suggested that the Dallas Cowboys should try to hire Slowik. After selecting Brian Schottenheimer to be their new head coach, the Cowboys will be looking for a new offensive coordinator.
"If I'm Cowboys, I'm trying to get him in building on Schotty's staff," Epstein wrote.
For any team with a need at offensive coordinator, there is no denying that Slowik has a brilliant mind.
Even though things needed to change with the Texans, no one can place the blame solely on Slowik's shoulders. There were plenty of factors that went into Houston making this move.
It will be interesting to see what teams come out with interest in Slowik. Landing with Dallas certainly would make sense and is a very legitimate potential outcome.
Jerry Jones and the Cowboys have to figure out a way to get back to winning. Bringing in a top-tier offensive mind like Slowik could help them accomplish that goal.
As for the Texans, they will also be looking for a new offensive coordinator. They have already been connected to a few high-profile names. DeMeco Ryans will be looking for the best possible guy he can get.
Only time will tell how this move ends up panning out, but don't be surprised if Schottenheimer and Dallas do end up showing interest in Slowik.