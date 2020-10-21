HOUSTON - The Houston Texans used a third-round pick on a tight end, Kahale Warring, out of San Diego State, in the 2019 NFL Draft. Since then he has played in just one game for the Texans, primarily on special teams, and we don't expect to see him against the Packers this weekend in NFL Week 7.

When asked this week about the tight end's potential return from injured reserve, Texans interim head coach Romeo Crennel put a loose timeframe on when Warring could see the field again.

"Well, we'll see after this bye week probably," the coach said. "And go from there. Make a decision at that time."

The Texans have a bye week during NFL Week 8 after this weekend's game with the Packers. Warring has been on injured reserve since Week 2.

The selection of Warring in 2019 was a bit of a head-scratcher at the time, as the Texans had just picked Jordan Akins and Jordan Thomas in the 2018 draft, Ryan Griffin was still on the roster, and the team had signed Darren Fells earlier that offseason in free agency. Griffin was cut shortly after, leaving the other three and Warring battling for a spot.

An offseason injury hindered his first training camp and ultimately with his lack of football experience, Warring had only begun playing football a few years before, he landed on injured reserve to develop.

The 2020 season brought new hope, but similar results. Warring missed time in training camp but surprisingly made the initial Texans roster. He played on special teams in the loss to the Chiefs in the season-opener but was placed on injured reserve after the game.

At the time Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said Warring "had a couple things going on injury-wise" and felt the need to give him a few weeks to recover.

Warring could have returned to the team for a couple of weeks now. Considering the Texans have had just Darren Fells and Pharoh Brown available to them for two games thanks to injuries to Jordan Akins, and they haven't activated Warring, it may telegraph Warring' ability ... or inability ... to help.

Athletically, he's a freak, as you can see below. He has a similar athletic profile at the position to former Lions first-round pick T.J. Hockensen.

Warring though, can't get on and stay on the field. He has flashed against lesser talent and struggled against regular NFL players in training camp. He hasn't truly sunk his teeth into a game since the preseason of 2019 and with the time on injured reserve hasn't been able to practice with the team either.

It would be in the best interest of the team to see if he can help them in the second half of the season. It would be a small sample size but the current regime, and his teammates, need to figure out if there is anything to a former top draft pick who has a water polo background but needs a football future.