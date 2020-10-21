SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Is a Texans Return Near for TE Warring?

CodyStoots

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans used a third-round pick on a tight end, Kahale Warring, out of San Diego State, in the 2019 NFL Draft. Since then he has played in just one game for the Texans, primarily on special teams, and we don't expect to see him against the Packers this weekend in NFL Week 7. 

When asked this week about the tight end's potential return from injured reserve, Texans interim head coach Romeo Crennel put a loose timeframe on when Warring could see the field again. 

"Well, we'll see after this bye week probably," the coach said. "And go from there. Make a decision at that time."

The Texans have a bye week during NFL Week 8 after this weekend's game with the Packers. Warring has been on injured reserve since Week 2. 

READ MORE: Texans A 'Basement Dweller' In NFL Power Rankings

READ MORE: Is Coach Bieniemy The Texans' 'Front-Runner'?

The selection of Warring in 2019 was a bit of a head-scratcher at the time, as the Texans had just picked Jordan Akins and Jordan Thomas in the 2018 draft, Ryan Griffin was still on the roster, and the team had signed Darren Fells earlier that offseason in free agency. Griffin was cut shortly after, leaving the other three and Warring battling for a spot. 

An offseason injury hindered his first training camp and ultimately with his lack of football experience, Warring had only begun playing football a few years before, he landed on injured reserve to develop. 

The 2020 season brought new hope, but similar results. Warring missed time in training camp but surprisingly made the initial Texans roster. He played on special teams in the loss to the Chiefs in the season-opener but was placed on injured reserve after the game. 

At the time Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said Warring "had a couple things going on injury-wise" and felt the need to give him a few weeks to recover. 

Warring could have returned to the team for a couple of weeks now. Considering the Texans have had just Darren Fells and Pharoh Brown available to them for two games thanks to injuries to Jordan Akins, and they haven't activated Warring, it may telegraph Warring' ability ... or inability ... to help. 

Athletically, he's a freak, as you can see below. He has a similar athletic profile at the position to former Lions first-round pick T.J. Hockensen. 

Warring though, can't get on and stay on the field. He has flashed against lesser talent and struggled against regular NFL players in training camp. He hasn't truly sunk his teeth into a game since the preseason of 2019 and with the time on injured reserve hasn't been able to practice with the team either. 

It would be in the best interest of the team to see if he can help them in the second half of the season. It would be a small sample size but the current regime, and his teammates, need to figure out if there is anything to a former top draft pick who has a water polo background but needs a football future. 

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans Free Agency: Three Band-Aid DBs To Sign?

Houston's secondary may not be their biggest issue, but it is inadequate and inconsistent. With a new regime on their way from next season, which free agents could come in to help limit the damage to the Texans' season.

Anthony R Wood

Texans A 'Basement Dweller' In NFL Power Rankings

After another disappointing performance, the Houston Texans languish in 22nd in SI's latest NFL Power Rankings.

Anthony R Wood

Is Coach Bieniemy The Texans' 'Front-Runner'?

Houston Owes It To Itself To Engage In A Long, Deep and Complete Search, But At This Early Stage is Chiefs Assistant Coach Bieniemy The Texans' 'Front-Runner'?

Mike Fisher

Stoots Podcast: The Texans' Future Is At Stake

Stoots Podcast: The Houston Texans' Future Is At Stake as Big Issues For 2021 Could Be Settled With The Rest of 2020's Results.

CodyStoots

Could Texans D-Line Help Be on the Way?

The Houston Texans have the worst rush defense in football ... but could have help on the way with a new addition.

CodyStoots

Are Texans Trying To Trade J.J. Watt?

Are The Houston Texans Trying To Trade The Iconic J.J. Watt? Let's Pick Apart The Report That Suggests The Notion

Mike Fisher

When Can Texans Expect CB Conley To Return?

The Texans trade for Gareon Conley last season cost the team a third-round pick, but Houston still retains uncertainly about his 2020 availability

CodyStoots

The Good, The Bad, And The Embarrassing As Texans Fall To 1-5

Houston teased fans with a brief respite from their mediocrity in Week 5, with their defense letting them down yet again as they fell 42-36 against the Tennessee Titans.

Anthony R Wood

Was 'Risky Romeo' Right To Go For Texans' 2?

Was 'Risky Romeo' right to go for Houston Texans' 2? The interim head coach made yet another bold move to try to finish out his team's comeback, but failed at Tennessee

CodyStoots

What's Next For Texans? 'Burn It Down' To Build It Up

The Houston Texans drop to 1-5 on Sunday, following a disappointing loss to the Tennessee Titans ... so, 'burn it down'?

Matt Galatzan