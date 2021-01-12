Is 'RELAX!' Good Advice In Texans Vs. Deshaun Conflict?

No Offense To Peter King Or Aaron Rodgers, But Is 'RELAX!' Really Good Advice In The Houston Texans Vs. Deshaun Watson Conflict?

On the one hand, the Houston Texans must take action and they must do it swiftly. "The Jack Web'' has been woven into an expansive and sticky mess, power-brokers hustling their way into position in such a way that the pledge to include Deshaun Watson in talks of front-office moves - representing the thoughts of the locker room - were shoved aside.

That's resulted in a lack of cohesion, to put it politely, between owner Cal McNair's new/old front office and his star player. ... with trade-to-the-Dolphins stories now taking hold.

On the other hand ... "R-E-L-A-X''?

That's the advice from old friend Peter King in his weekly “Football Morning in America” column, in which he offers his opinion on the Watson-vs.-Texans conflict.

Writes King:

“Wouldn’t it be interesting if that trade was Watson to Miami for Tua Tagovailoa and a passel of Dolphins picks? But before we go too far, I want to quote that famous American philosopher Aaron Rodgers: 'R-E-L-A-X.''

We're not sure we need a Packers quarterback to tell us what to do here. Well before anybody in Green Bay said it, The Bible said, "Anxiety in a man's heart weighs him down, but a good word makes him glad.'' A bit more recently, The Beatles instructed us to "Let It Be.''

King is right, though, about how the chasm can be repaired, as he writes, "When no one’s looking ... (new GM Nick) Caserio can confidently meet Watson in absolutely privacy with his new coach, then try to surgically repair the relationship. Till then, no sense for the Texans to try to pick at this fresh wound.”

It's not likely that the Texans are the ones "picking at the wound.'' (Though the ESPN Tua-for-Watson trade concept came ... from somebody, and you damn sure hope it didn't come from any of the spiders in The Jack Web.) It's also not likely that the trade of a young franchise quarterback like Watson is ever coming to fruition; teams can look for decades and never find a player/person like this.

But "R-E-L-A-X'' can't mean "inactivity,'' can't mean "Aw, no big deal,'' can't mean, "We'll get to it when we get to it.''

There is a way to be both "relaxed'' and "proactive.'' McNair, Caserio and the-other-guy-who-has-power-even-though-people-keep-pretending-he-doesn't are obliged to find that way.