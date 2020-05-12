Is Dak Prescott waiting on Deshaun Watson and the Texans?

There is no secret that the Houston Texans, Bill O'Brien, and Deshaun Watson have started the preliminary discussions on a contract extension to keep their quarterback in the fold for the near future.

After the Texans signed Tunsil to an extension making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL, their sights moved to Watson and building the foundation of a deal to keep him in Houston.

During the draft, O'Brien addressed the rumors swirling of the Texans, potentially starting discussions with Watson.

"I think any time we can try to get something done with Deshaun would be great, but again, these things take time," O'Brien said during the draft.

O'Brien has started to build the roster and cap situation around a potential deal with Watson, one that could push towards the $40 million a year mark.

"We have a great relationship with Deshaun," O'Brien continued. "We have a great relationship with his agent. Very good open lines of communication. Really haven't gotten into the details of anything right now, but obviously, we want Deshaun Watson to be the quarterback here for a long time, so we'll see how it all plays out."

With the news leaking that the Texans have started talks, the Dallas Cowboys have been working to sign their quarterback Dak Prescott to a new deal.

Currently, franchise-tagged, Prescott has not signed his $31.409 tag leaving the door open for contract discussions. Either way, Prescott is in little rush to move to sign his name on the dotted line.

According to Mike Fisher from SI.com, the Cowboys and Prescott have a deal on the table. The Cowboys' signal-caller is not in a rush to sign the deal, and according to Fisher, Watson's potential contract could be the hold up for Prescott.

Fisher wrote:

The Dallas QB has been tagged and has yet to sign that $31.409 million tag, and obviously, has yet to forge a new long-term deal. That's being treated as "alarming" in some quarters, in part because what's on the table is a five-year offer from the Cowboys that includes $35 million APY and more than $106 million guaranteed, all of which would put Dak near the top of the heap among all-time NFL paydays.

The quarterback market has come to a standstill with Watson, Prescott, and Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes, the next three set to land big contracts.

Prescott might be watching the Texans and Watson's negotiations to find where his deal could potentially fit, but the Texans should not wait for the Cowboys or Chiefs to sign either quarterback.

The Texans should have tunnel vision on taking care of their own in Watson and making him the highest-paid player in the NFL. Despite COVID-19 potentially pushing down revenue for the 2021 season, the quarterback price tag will not change much at all.

Understanding the trends in the salary cap, the Texans took care of Tunsil, and now they need to take care of Watson. With Watson's potential contract, they need to set the bar and force everyone to beat Watson's new deal when it is completed.

