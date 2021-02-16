Is Texans Ex J.J. Watt 'Serious' About The Browns?

One angle on Watt: Hey, if even the Cleveland Browns can become a talent magnet, why can't the Houston Texans?

The Cleveland Browns have rarely been a "destination city'' when it comes to NFL free agency, and in terms of considering the big picture, maybe this is a positive.

Hey, if even the Cleveland Browns can become a talent magnet, why can't the Houston Texans?

Someday.

For now, it's being reported that there is mutual interest between the Browns and the departed Texans icon Watt, as Cleveland.com reports that Watt is “seriously considering” making his way to Cleveland.

The reasoning? First, there is the fact that the Browns happen to possess the cap space they have to make a deal with the three-time Defensive Player of the Year without too many machinations. That's something that is not entirely true in Green Bay, where we've been told the Packers are a top choice for Watt ... but where cap room would have to creatively be carved out to make it all happen.

Second, there is the fact that Cleveland has cap room to not only add Watt, but to make more moves as well. Few contenders can make that claim.

READ MORE: J.J. Watt Replacements: Texans' Top 3 Wish List

READ MORE: Deshaun Watson - And Texans' 'Other' QB Problem

And third, Cleveland has a quality roster as is - maybe even a Super Bowl roster. The romantic idea of Watt joining his two brothers on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster surely has some attraction, but at this time, the Cleveland roster is superior to the roster of its arch-rivals in Pittsburgh ... something the Browns have not often been able to claim.

Therefore, machinations and romanticism aside, J.J. Watt and Myles Garrett on the same defensive line might become a scary reality. Meanwhile, the Texans can keep dreaming, and working, toward a similar reality of "destination'' and "contention.''