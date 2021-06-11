Is Texans Skipping Minicamp A Big Deal?

HOUSTON -- New head coaches usually want as much time to learns the ins and outs of the roster before the start of the season. David Culley's tenure in the NFL has made him think otherwise.

The Houston Texans first-year head coach announced Wednesday that the team would not be completing the allowed work at the mandatory minicamp. Instead, Culley has seen enough and announced the team had accomplished everything the team set out for in its OTA practices.

“We (and) our team leaders came to an agreement it was more important for us to make sure we had as many people as we needed to be able to learn what we’re doing and that we would forgo the minicamp,” Culley said. “That’s why we decided not to do the minicamp: because our attendance has been great.

"We got accomplished what we wanted to get accomplished.”

Much of the world seems up in arms about the plan to skip three extra practices. The Texans are currently viewed as a trashcan on fire, with more fuel being ignited than extinguished.

To be frank: Do we really care about this, or do we just need another day shouting to the sky about how the Texans are cursed?

Go ahead, take a minute to think it through.

If 2020 taught us anything, it's that technology has come a long way. With COVID-19 still at its peak this time last summer, there was not set answer on if the NFL season would begin without any hiccups.

Week by week, NFL teams continued to push back dates, but still had team meetings and film sessions via Zoom. Do you think that won't happen again with Houston?

Does three practices make that much of a difference? Especially if balanced with the players feeling like their coach listened to their wishes? Doesn't that also have value?

Houston finished 4-12 last season and is starting over. QB Davis Mills, the team's first selection in April, isn't expected to be the starter Week 1 against Jacksonville. Tyrod Taylor, who spent time with Culley in Buffalo and pass-game coordinator Pep Hamilton in Los Angeles, already understands the offense and is the likely guy, with Deshaun Watson of course in limbo.

But does Mills need work? Of course.

Still, even Tom Brady needed a season to go from pick No. 199 to the road to G.O.A.T.-level. Are fans really ready to throw in the towel on Mills because the team is electing to give players a few extra days off?

Indianapolis is starting fresh with Carson Wentz under center. Philadelphia is hopeful that Jalen Hurts can be the answer in 2021 with a revamped offense. Both teams also have canceled minicamps. Dallas is coming off a 6-10 year but cancelled its final session. The Niners also shut it down.

The national response? Crickets. ... crickets. ... crickets.

Houston's response? Grab your pitchforks and report to Twitter on how this is the worst move the Texans have ever made.

Wasn't the Watson situation the worst move?

Or the hiring of Culley?

Or the trade of DeAndre Hopkins?

I'm sorry, there's so many "worst moves the Texans have made" it's hard to keep track anymore.

Culley, who has spent 40 seasons coaching players and nearly three decades at the NFL level, knows what a practice is. He's far from the slam-dunk-win hire Texans fans were hoping for, but Culley's experience gets him a pass in that conversation.

Yes, many of the Texans' choices this offseason have veered far off the expected path. That gives us much to gripe about. But this? This is far from one of those decisions that can be looped in with the others. Let's find something else to gripe about, shall we?

