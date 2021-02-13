Is Watt Release Actually Best For Texans, Too?

The Houston Texans fanbase might not want to hear it, but the release of J.J. Watt was always the best course of action.

HOUSTON - Fans across the country will find reasons while wondering what went wrong in Houston over the past 18 months. Those closer to the situation, frankly, know the harsh reality.

When J.J. Watt walked off the field following a 4-12 season, they knew it'd be his last in a Texans uniform.

Watt and the Texans mutually agreed to part ways on Friday following a 10-year run together. ... and frankly, it's for the best. For both parties.

"I came here 10 years ago as a kid from Wisconsin who'd never really been to Texas before. And now I can't imagine my life without Texas in it," Watt said on a social media post. "The way that you guys have treated me, besides draft night. I mean, you guys booed me on draft night. But every day after that, you treated me like family. And I truly feel like you're my family."

Since the start of 2019, the Texans have made questionable moves that defied reason. DeAndre Hopkins was traded for a running back and second-round pick. Houston shipped multiple premium picks for Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills.

The Texans enter the 2021 NFL Draft without a first- or second- round pick. According to sources via TexansDaily.com, the Deshaun Watson situation continues to be far from being close to settled.

But Watt being released? This one actually make sense.

Watt is coming off his statical worse 16-game season in Houston in which he tallied five sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception he returned for a touchdown. Yet, his ability to force his way into the backfield still is exceedingly strong.

According to ESPN's Stats and Info, Watt ranked 15th out of 119 qualified pass-rushers in pass rush win rate for the 2020 season. He also played in 90 percent of snaps in 12 contests on the season.

But ... Houston entered Friday roughly $13.5 million over the cap for the 2021 offseason. There were multiple ways for Nick Caserio and David Culley to clear up the space.

There also was the obvious answer: Cut or trade Watt.

At $17.5 million salary next season and a three of his last five seasons mixed with injuries? It was a hard sell on any team wanting to spend a mid-round pick or two for his services.

Instead, the Texans did right by their franchise star. Watt ends his time in Houston on his terms. He joins the team he wants. He leaves a city in his way.

"I told J.J. earlier this week that we will forever consider him a Texans," Texans owner Cal McNair said. "We take solace in knowing that this is not a goodbye but a 'see you soon.' For now, we will build upon the foundation that J.J. created here and forge ahead with our unwavering mission to bring a championship to our city, create memorable experiences for our fans and do great things for Houston."

After months of dubious moves made, this is one Houston knew was inevitable. Watt wanted out. Houston obliged. Both parties can end up better for it.