Is LaMarcus Joyner To Texans An NFL Free Agency Match?

Now on the free market, would LaMarcus Joyner to Houston be ideal for both sides?

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans not only need depth, but proven talent this offseason. After a 4-12 season in 2020, David Culley and Nick Caserio will be tasked to turn things around at NRG Drive.

That's easier said than done.

Houston's projected salary cap is expected to be roughly $16.6 million entering free agency. Should they restructure deals or cut veterans, that price could expand by nearly $10 million. Still, $27 million only goes so far on the market.

Caserio will need to be smart by fixing the defense first. Last season, Houston's unit unraveled, finishing 31st against the run and 30th in passing. Outside of Bradley Roby, who could be a name restructured, is there any value on the roster at the cornerback role?

Lovie Smith's 4-3 defensive scheme could have Houston looking for a more aggressive nickel defender or a roaming safety. Fourth-round pick John Reid played sparingly in 2020 and might be viewed as limited. The verdict is still out on third-year defender Lonnie Johnson.

Houston should look for defenders trying to prove they still belong with one-year deals. The first name on the list? Former Raiders defensive back LaMarcus Joyner.

Joyner, who was released Monday two years into his four-year, $42 million deal with Las Vegas, struggled to find stability in Sin City. He finished last season with 66 tackles, five passes defended and six tackles for loss in 14 games.

One of the biggest knocks against Joyner was his usage in Paul Guenther's defensive look. The 30-year-old thrived with the Los Angeles Rams as a free safety, helping Wade Phillips' defense finish third in interceptions with 18 total.

He struggled immensely when asked to play the slot cornerback role.

Smith's 4-3 front could be similar to Guenther's, meaning the problems that Joyner saw in the slot with Las Vegas could be the same with Houston. The one positive for Joyner is his willingness to tackle. In nine seasons, he's collected 420 tackles,21 tackles for losses and five sacks.

Position and pricing matters. Should Houston be willing to move Justin Reid over to the strong side, Joyner would be an upside addition at the free safety role. Should Houston want him near the line of scrimmage, it would have to be on a one-year, prove-it deal that's highly incentive-based.

With the 2020 season taking a hit in the salary cap, veterans will likely be taking more one-year deals than ever before. Joyner's goal will be to show there's plenty left in the tank for him to be effective in coverage as a middle-tier defensive back.

Houston should be interested if the price adds up for his veteran leadership. If Joyner is expecting an AAV at his former $9 million salary, there are other names that better fit both cap space and scheme fit for the team in 2021.

