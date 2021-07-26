Is Texans' Randall Cobb The Key To Aaron Rodgers' Return To Green Bay?

With Aaron Rodgers willing to listen, could the addition of Texans wide receiver Randall Cobb be the key in having the reigning MVP head back to camp?

Reports are beginning to emerge that the Green Bay Packers and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers will reunite for the 2021 season if certain requirements are met.

The Houston Texans could actually be the key to one of those supposed requirements.

Texans wide receiver Randall Cobb spent the majority of his career in Green Bay as Rodgers' go-to start in the slot. Since his departure he's spent one year in Dallas and another with Houston.

According to Trey Wingo of Pro Football Network, Cobb is vital to Rodgers returning to Lambeau Field.

"Hearing Rodgers coming back to GB hinging on trading for former teammate Randall Cobb. If Cobb is in Green Bay it looks like Rodgers will be too," tweeted Wingo.

Could this explain why the Texans traded for Chicago Bears slot receiver Anthony Miller over the weekend? Potentially. Maybe the team also wanted to upgrade or add competition or a position of need.

If this turns out to be the case, it becomes a golden opportunity for Texans general manager Nick Caserio to play hardball.

The ball could be in Caserio's court. He holds all the leverage, the golden key, or whatever overused metaphor you wish to use.

That of course is if Rodgers doesn't sign and report to camp before hand.

While it seems near-impossible that he would be able to get a first or second-round pick for a 30-year-old receiver who is fresh off of a poor season, perhaps adding a Day 3 selection could suffice. The Texans traded away their 2022 fourth-round pick in order to move up and select Michigan wideout Nico Collins.

Trading away a veteran player's contract and garnering back a draft pick? That seems like a win for Houston.

Cobb, who signed a three-year, $27 million deal with Houston last offseason, played in just 10 games and started in two. He recorded 38 catches for 441 yards and three touchdowns, the lowest in his career since 2018.

By sending Cobb back to Green Bay, not only could Houston add to their draft stock next year, but also they'd get one of their most costly, and objectively worst, contracts off of the books to help with their ongoing rebuild.

Of course, the Packers have to make the final decision. Will they give Caserio a call?

