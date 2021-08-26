Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner!: How Important Is An Undefeated Preseason For Texans?

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans might not be expected to win the AFC South or make the postseason, but the team could be better than what critics think. After all, currently the team is sitting 2-0 entering the final week of training camp.

Houston will play its lone home game of the preseason Saturday against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs are expected to have several starters play, making this one of the more anticipated matchups of the final week of preseason.

Texans coach David Culley wants to win. It doesn't matter if it's Week 1 against Jacksonville or if it's a preseason game that won't go towards the standings.

Going undefeated in the preseason isn't a goal for Houston and it's not the first thing on Culley's mind. Instead, the attention is on finishing strong before heading into roster cuts.

"I think the big thing we want to do is finish consistently," Culley said before practice Thursday. "The things we haven't done very well — which y'all have mentioned before — to get better at those things. I think that's the most important thing."

History with winning in the preseason won't always translate over to winning in the regular season, and Culley might know that first-hand. Prior to being named the Texans head coach, he was the assistant head coach of the Baltimore Ravens under John Harbaugh.

Currently, the Ravens are on a 19-game winning streak in preseason football. However, the Ravens still have yet to make it to a Super Bowl, let alone a conference championship during this streak.

Another team that made headlines in the preseason were the 2017 Cleveland Browns. One year after landing defensive end Myles Garrett and quarterback Deshone Kizer, the Browns finished 4-0 and looked to be a team that maybe could find consistency in the regular season.

Instead, Kizer struggled, the defense was atrocious and the Browns landed the No. 1 pick again after becoming the second team in NFL history to go 0-16.

Culley hopes to win. Every coach is looking to take down Don Shula and the 1972 Dolphins' record, but it's not the biggest need. Focusing on the roster and finding the right players to make the final 53-man roster is priority No. 1.

The Texans do have a rep count on players Saturday, but Culley did say those who are fighting for reps should get an expanded count of reps on Saturday night.

"Hopefully as the flow of the game goes, hopefully they get those rep and we get a further evaluation," Culley said.

While winning may not be the highest priority going into Saturday's game, a little winning never hurt anybody.

