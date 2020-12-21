Tytus Howard Concussion: Done For The Year?

The Houston Texans could be without their starting right tackle for a while. Is Tytus Howard's NFL season over?

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans saw Tytus Howard exit their Sunday Week 15 loss at the Indianapolis Colts with a concussion. He would not return to the game and in fact, he would not return to Houston with the team.

The concussion was so severe Howard stayed overnight in Indianapolis for observation and traveled back to Houston on Monday, according to interim head coach Romeo Crennel.

Howard suffered the concussion trying to block downfield on a screen pass to Keke Coutee. As the play came to an end, Howard was pushed to the ground by a Colts defender trying to make the play. It appeared as though Howard's helmet contacted Coutee as he was headed to the ground.

While on the ground, Howard grabbed his helmet with both hands as trainers arrived. He slowly left the field and eventually was carted off before heading to the hospital.

Crennel said Howard would need to pass the concussion protocol before he could play for the team again this season.

Jordan Akins missed multiple weeks with a concussion earlier this season, but he also dealt with an ankle injury. Senio Kelemete also missed a number of weeks while dealing with his concussion. David Johnson spent three weeks on injured reserve with a concussion.

With just two games left in the season and all his teammates requiring multiple weeks away from the game while they healed from their concussions, it would be an educated guess to say Tytus Howard's 2020 season is over.

The second-year tackle has at times played well this season. His early weeks saw a few hiccups but rarely did he make the same mistake. He was better than his rookie season and held his own against more than a handful of premium pass-rushers, including Steelers standout T.J. Watt.

Howard is entrenched at the tackle spot opposite Laremy Tunsil for next season.

Roderick Johnson is likely the team's right tackle with Howard out. He played the position after Howard exited the Colts game. Rookie Charlie Heck should move into the swing tackle role.