The Jacksonville Jaguars in today's noon-time NFL Week 5 visit to NRG Stadium aren't just here, to attack the Houston Texans.

They are here, Texans defensive leader Whitney Mercilus admits, to "attack Houston's pride.''

“It definitely is going to attack your pride,'' the linebacker said, "because you take so much pride in your work, how much you work, how many hours you put into this game and all that. Especially to give up a ton of X-plays, whether it be pass or run.

"It doesn’t show the type of defense that we have been in years past. Pretty much we’ve got to take the lick.”

Oh, the Texans are taking their licks, alright. Houston just fired coach Bill O'Brien and therefore, starting today will not be able to scapegoat him for facts like the defense having given up 727 rushing yards through the first four games.

That's an average of 181.8. That's the worst in the NFL. That's happening in a "pass-happy'' league that is finding passing to be unnecessary against the 0-4 Texans.

Opposing offenses are averaging 4.9 yards per carry. They are therefore not only attacking Houston's pride ... they are defeating and deflating Houston's pride.

And along come the Jacksonville Jaguars, who at 1-3 don't do many things well ... but Houston's AFC South rival has had relatively success when it runs the football - relative because it is relying on undrafted rookie running back James Robinson, who has come from nowhere to run for 285 yards, the eighth-most in the NFL.

Somehow, today, the Texans need to both learn from the previous month's mistakes and put them in the rear-view. Following the lead of Mercilus might help; in last week's 31-23 loss to Minnesota, Mercilus recorded two sacks, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and four tackles.

“What’s done is done,'' Mercilus said. "We can just move forward and work harder and (be) more consistent in our techniques.''

And, maybe, respond to their pride being attacked.