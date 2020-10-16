It's 'King Henry' Vs. Texans Run Defense

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are coming off their best week as a defense stopping the run. Jacksonville amassed just 75 yards total in last week's Texans win, which was over 100 yards below the season average for the Houston defense.

Anthony Weaver was happy to see it finally come together, and stay together.

"I think for us as a defense it is all about being consistent," he said. "Prior to last week we had shown it in spurts, whether it be a quarter or a half, three quarters at times. Last week we were able to put it together for four quarters."

Now heading into NFL Week 6 this Sunday they might be facing their toughest test. Defending NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry and the Titans veteran offensive line haven't been as impressive as last season ... but still represent a formidable task.

Tennessee finished last season with the third-best rushing yards per game at 138.9. They averaged five yards per carry. This season both numbers have dipped as the Titans average a full yard less per carry and seven less yards per game.

While team production may have dipped, The Eye Test says Derrick Henry might be even better. Henry typically dominates late in the season. Prior to this year, he has never had multiple 100-yard games before the middle of November.

He's already rushed for 119 and 116 yards respectively this season,

"This is a guy when he can get a full head of steam he is a problem," Weaver noted before explaining sometimes you need a player from the secondary to make a big play against a solid rushing attack.

How hard is it for a defensive back to make a play against Derrick Henry? Just ask Bills cornerback Josh Norman.

"I would advise anyone not to run laterally alongside him," said Texans safety Just Reid. "It didn’t really work out well for Josh Norman or other players that have done that."

Not only will Houston need to be physical but they will have to be sharp with their eyes and knowledge of the Titans. Weaver praised the Tennessee offense for their use of play action and their level of commitment to making their run and pass sets look nearly the same.

"You've got to play it honest,'' Weaver said, "otherwise that one time that you go up and you climb for the boot and you guess you've got Derrick Henry cutting it back where you're supposed to be in the C-gap and he's running downhill into your secondary."

The 1-4 Texans have to build off their success against the Jaguars, even if the opponent wasn't as talented as what they will be facing this weekend. The Titans also boast an efficient passing attack that operates best when they are running the ball well.

For Weaver, replicating that success from last week is a must this week.

"We're still trying to find our groove a little bit and I hope now that we're in it we can continue this moving forward,'' Weaver said, fully aware that "King Henry'' is capable of making his own groov