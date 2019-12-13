"It's Truly an Honor": D.J. Reader on Being Named the Texans' Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

Houston Texans defensive tackle D.J. Reader took time to talk about his nomination for the 2019 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Reader is going to donate the $50,000 awarded to him and donate it to the National Kidney Foundation.

"It's truly an honor to represent our team," Reader said of the award. "Especially with all the work that we do and just the things I do. Just seeing me recognized, it's a blessing to be able to have this platform to be able to do things like that."

Selected for his continuous work off the field to serve the local communities. Reader won the 2019 Spirit of the Bull award for the Texans for his impact on and off the field. He was also the face of the Texans Play 60 initiative promoting a healthier lifestyle among schools in the Houston area. Also, Reader is an advocate for the National Kidney Foundation after losing his father to kidney failure in college.

