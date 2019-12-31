State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

J.J. Watt Activated to The Texans 53-Man Roster for The Playoffs

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have activated defensive end, J.J. Watt, to the 53-man roster and plan to make him active for their Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills. The Texans designated Watt to return from the injured reserve early last week, getting him on the practice field. 

When Watt met with the media on Christmas Eve, he made it clear that the opening playoff game was the goal for him and the team. There are also expectations that Watt will not be playing a full game due to his extended layoff not playing since week eight of the season. 

Watt has gone through one week of practice with his teammates and took practice reps according to head coach Bill O'Brien. After the Texans' loss to the Tennessee Titans, O'Brien was asked about the first week of work for Watt. 

"J.J. came back last week, and he practiced," O'Brien said of Watt. "We kind of built him up throughout the week. He did a little individual in the beginning, and then he was able to take some practice reps during the week. He's on the way, and we'll make a determination on that at some point next week."

Now, the Texans made the return of Watt official on Tuesday, adding him to the 53-man roster. 

The Texans had to place safety Tashaun Gipson on the injured reserve to make room for Watt. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans Will Have To Get Creative To Replace Tashaun Gipson For the Wild Card Round

Patrick D. Starr

With the Houston Texans placing safety Tashuan Gipson on the injured reserve, the defense will have to find a way to replace the veteran presence.

Back Injury Lands Texans Tashaun Gipson on The Injured Reserve

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have placed starting safety Tashuan Gipson on the injured reserve to make room for defensive end J.J. Watt

Texans Duke Johnson's Pass-Catching Presence Needed For The Post Season

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans will need Duke Johnson's versatility in their playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Houston Texans 2020 Opponents Determined

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans 2020 opponents have been determined with the 2019 regular season coming to an end.

Texans Bill O'Brien Is Not Interested In the Bills and Oilers Ghosts of The Past

Patrick D. Starr

Head coach Bill O'Brien is worried about the Houston Texans facing the Buffalo Bills and not the Oilers and their game that occurred in 1993.

A.J. McCarron and the Texans Can't Spoil the Titans Playoff Hopes

Patrick D. Starr

With resting key starters, the Houston Texans dropped the regular season finale 35-14 against the Tennessee Titans.

J.J. Watt is "On The Way" For the Texans With the Playoffs on The Horizon

Patrick D. Starr

Head coach Bill O'Brien gave and updated on defensive end J.J. Watt and his status after a successful week of practice.

A.J. McCarron Expected to Start In Regular Season Finale for the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans are expected to sit core players in their final regular-season game against the Tennessee Titans with quarterback A.J. McCarron set to start at quarterback.

Texans Preparing to Defend "Every Blade of Grass" Against the Bills

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans are preparing to face off with the Buffalo Bills and head coach Bill O'Brien understands that they are bringing in a complete team to NRG Stadium.

Texans Will Fuller's Health Status Too Early to Gauge For Matchup with the Bills

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller is recovering from a groin injury and his status for the Wild Card round will be known better as the week goes on.