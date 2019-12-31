J.J. Watt Activated to The Texans 53-Man Roster for The Playoffs

The Houston Texans have activated defensive end, J.J. Watt, to the 53-man roster and plan to make him active for their Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills. The Texans designated Watt to return from the injured reserve early last week, getting him on the practice field.

When Watt met with the media on Christmas Eve, he made it clear that the opening playoff game was the goal for him and the team. There are also expectations that Watt will not be playing a full game due to his extended layoff not playing since week eight of the season.

Watt has gone through one week of practice with his teammates and took practice reps according to head coach Bill O'Brien. After the Texans' loss to the Tennessee Titans, O'Brien was asked about the first week of work for Watt.

"J.J. came back last week, and he practiced," O'Brien said of Watt. "We kind of built him up throughout the week. He did a little individual in the beginning, and then he was able to take some practice reps during the week. He's on the way, and we'll make a determination on that at some point next week."

Now, the Texans made the return of Watt official on Tuesday, adding him to the 53-man roster.

The Texans had to place safety Tashaun Gipson on the injured reserve to make room for Watt.

