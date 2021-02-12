J.J. Watt And His 'Forever Legacy' With The Houston Texans

There's a reason his name will forever be enshrined in the history of Houston. Not just "Houston the team''; "Houston the City.'' Watt was Houston. And the city was better for having him.

HOUSTON - The term "legacy" is often interwoven with players who are stars. How they leave everything on the field ... and how they are represented off of it.

J.J. Watt isn't just a Hall-of-Fame player. He's a Hall-of-Fame person. The two will forever be intertwined with his legacy for the Houston Texans -- no matter that things have come to an end.

Watt asked the McNair family for his release so he can become an unrestricted free agent earlier this offseason. Houston granted his wish on Friday. This is a "courtesy cut'' for a person who has earned courtesy.

“Change is never easy, especially when it involves the ones you love. J.J.’s impact on not only our organization, but the entire Houston community, is unlike any player in our franchise’s history,” chairman and CEO Cal McNair said in a statement. “I told J.J. earlier this week that we will forever consider him a Texan."

Watt, who will be 32 this offseason, now has the chance to choose where he goes next. Will he play for his childhood favorite Green Bay? How about joining his brothers in Pittsburgh? Will he remain close to his wife and Chicago Red Star striker, Kealia, by hooking on with the Bears?

For the first time since 2011, Watt has control of his destiny.

Good. Again ... he's earned it.

The Texans will save roughly $17.5 million in cap space this offseason by releasing Watt. They also will save his legacy with the team - the same team with fans who booed him when drafted out of Wisconsin 11th overall.

He never held a grudge. Instead, he embraced the city and built a new culture. "Offense wins games, defense wins championships.''

Watt made sure that statement rang as true as possible.

Once Watt arrived, Houston began to win. The team picked up its second winning season in franchise history during his rookie year. They won the AFC South for the first time since their arrival in 2002. It also was a playoff first.

The reason? Defensive performances. In five seasons, Houston's 3-4 system finished as a top-10 unit. Meanwhile, Watt shined on his own, becoming only the second player in league history to win three Defensive Player of the Year awards.

There. That's Watt the player. That's not Watt the person.

With a city in turmoil from Hurricane Harvey, Watt opened his arms and his wallet. Donations came pouring into his foundation. Little by little, the fourth largest city in America began to heal.

Watt helped by eventually donating $41.6 million to his city. The NFL rewarded him with the "Walter Payton Man of the Year'' award.

Watt didn't do it for the glory. He did it for the fans.

"I came here 10 years ago as a kid from Wisconsin who had never really been to Texas before, and now I can't imagine my life without Texas in it," Watt said on social media Friday.

McNair can still remember Watt's first action following his $100 million extension in 2014. He didn't celebrate by traveling to exotic cities. He didn't party the night away.

At 3 a.m. inside NRG Stadium, Watt was working out. Why? He earned the right for a new deal. Now, he wanted to live up to it.

Watt was - is - built differently. His larger-than-life personality matched the production on the field. His smile warmed the fans off of it. There's a reason his name will forever be enshrined in the history of Houston. Not just "Houston the team''; "Houston the City.''

Watt was Houston. And the city was better for having him.