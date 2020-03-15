J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai donate $350,000 to the Houston Food Bank

With the recent pandemic of the COVID-19 and closures of schools and businesses across the United States, many people are being affected due to emergency actions taking place from city to city.

With the city of Houston starting to build preventive measures to help slow the COVID-19 pandemic, the Houston Food Bank is working overtime to provide for families in need across the city. The Houston Food Bank helps help provide nutritious meals for the many people in need in southeast Texas.

Houston Texans defensive and J.J. Watt and wife Kealia Ohai donated $350,000 of their own money to help the Houston Food Bank keep up with their need to provide meals to citizens of Houston.

Watt and Ohai joined Houston Astros players Alex Bregman and Lance McCullers who each donated $100,000 to the Houston Food Bank to help provide meals.

For $50 it provides 150 meals for the Houston Food Bank. Now with Watt and Ohai's donation, they will be able to provide over one million meals for families in need.

