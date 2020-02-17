State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai Tie the Knot in the Bahamas

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt called it the best day of his life marrying Chicago Red Stars star Kealia Ohai in the Bahamas this weekend. 

Heading to the Bahamas, Watt and Ohai worked out together before being joined by brother T.J and Derek to play rounds of golf. Also, a good friend of Ohai, USA Women's Soccer star Crystal Dunn took at the wedding too. 

Take a look at the wedding pictures of Watt and Ohai.

Also, Watt and his grandmother hit the dance floor. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Houston Texans Release Vernon Hargreaves

The Houston Texans released cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, III whose contract was set to be guaranteed on March 18th.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Positional Outlook: DeAndre Hopkins Remains at the Top and Questions Remain with Will Fuller

The Houston Texans have a talented wide receiver group heading into 2020. Lead by DeAndre Hopkins and Kenny Stills, the Texans will need to make a critical decision on Will Fuller due to his lingering injury history.

Patrick D. Starr

FIUs James Morgan ready to show his "A" game heading to the NFL Combine

FIU quarterback James Morgan has his sights set on the NFL. "The Duke" in his bedroom was an everyday reminder of what he was shooting for as a college quarterback.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Positional Outlook: A Decision on D.J. Reader Looms Large

The Houston Texans have to figure out if D.J. Reader's potential contract fits into the long term plans for the roster. If not, the Texans have work to do to find players to replace his production.

Patrick D. Starr

Nick Caserio Returns to New England Ending Any Pipe Dream Pertaining to the Texans

The dream of Nick Caserio joining the Houston Texans is officially over with his return to the New England Patriots.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Positional Outlook: Darren Fells was an Unlikely Source of Production

The Houston Texans had Darren Fells produce at a solid level despite not being a noticed heading into the season with plenty of youth in the position group. The Texans have to sort through their personnel to find answers for the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

Deshaun Watson is Thankful for Cam Newton Paving the Way for Him

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson looked up to Carolina Panthers Cam Newton and how he played the game of football. Newton inspiring Watson helped the young Watson from Georgia to be himself on and off the field.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Positional Outlook: RB Duke Johnson is the Only Sure Bet Heading into 2020

The Houston Texans running back group was solid in 2019 and with Duke Johnson being the only back set to be on the roster heading into 2020. Decisions will have to be made to an important position group for the offense.

Patrick D. Starr

Ed Reed Feels the Texans 'Lied' to Him in 2013

Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed felt that the Houston Texans lied to him when he was with the organization in 2013. Also, Reed felt the coaching staff talked "reckless" to the players inside the building.

Patrick D. Starr

Charles Omenihu is Happy Chris Rhump is Joining the Texans Coaching Staff

The Houston Texans will hire Chris Rhump as their new outside linebacker coach for their 2020 coaching staff and defensive end Charles Omenihu could not be happier with the hire.

Patrick D. Starr