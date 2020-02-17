J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai Tie the Knot in the Bahamas

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt called it the best day of his life marrying Chicago Red Stars star Kealia Ohai in the Bahamas this weekend.

Heading to the Bahamas, Watt and Ohai worked out together before being joined by brother T.J and Derek to play rounds of golf. Also, a good friend of Ohai, USA Women's Soccer star Crystal Dunn took at the wedding too.

Take a look at the wedding pictures of Watt and Ohai.

Also, Watt and his grandmother hit the dance floor.