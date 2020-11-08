J.J. Watt 'Certain' To Be Traded After Texans Season - Report

Maybe for reasons of "respect'' and maybe for reasons of "rebuild,'' The Houston Texans opted to stand pat at the NFL trade deadline and to not to deal superstar J.J. Watt.

Their plan, according to one national report, will change once the 2020 NFL season is complete, CBS Sports reporting that it is a "virtual certainly'' that the best player to ever wear a Texans uniform will be dealt this offseason.

Writes Jason LaCanfora: "Numerous team and league sources believe it is a virtual certainty that he is gone next season, with the veteran adamant about finishing his career with a contender.''

Watt this week stated that he didn't want to deal with "a rebuild''; one way to take that remark is that he wants 1-7 Houston to accelerate its way back to contention as quickly as possible.

Another way to take the remark: He recognizes that a rebuild is a Houston reality ... and that while he wants to "bring a championship to Houston'' - something he is clearly sincere about - he also wants to participate in a championship in some form.

Maybe elsewhere, if need be.

Said Watt: "I'm not looking to rebuild. I'm looking to go after a championship, and that's what I want to do. So, whatever is in the best interest of the Houston Texans, that's in the best interest of myself."

The benefit for the Texans in a trade-away of Watt, who will be 32 in March? The NFL Draft cupboard is bare, Houston presently without picks in the first and second rounds of the upcoming selection process.

READ MORE: Watt Reveals Thoughts on Texans' 'Rebuild'

READ MORE: Texans Vs. Jags: Gain a TE, But Roby Punished

A trade of Watt - as painful as it would be for the city, the locker room and probably for Watt himself - could solve some of that.

"It's a wrap," one source with knowledge of the situation told CBS. "He knows he only has so many games left and he is ready to go and try to win. The guys in that locker room are bracing for it."

Added another source: "I think everyone in their hearts already knows he is going to be moving on. He's done everything they could have ever asked for, and this chapter is closing."