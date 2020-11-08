SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

J.J. Watt 'Certain' To Be Traded After Texans Season - Report

Mike Fisher

Maybe for reasons of "respect'' and maybe for reasons of "rebuild,'' The Houston Texans opted to stand pat at the NFL trade deadline and to not to deal superstar J.J. Watt.

Their plan, according to one national report, will change once the 2020 NFL season is complete, CBS Sports reporting that it is a "virtual certainly'' that the best player to ever wear a Texans uniform will be dealt this offseason.

Writes Jason LaCanfora: "Numerous team and league sources believe it is a virtual certainty that he is gone next season, with the veteran adamant about finishing his career with a contender.''

Watt this week stated that he didn't want to deal with "a rebuild''; one way to take that remark is that he wants 1-7 Houston to accelerate its way back to contention as quickly as possible.

Another way to take the remark: He recognizes that a rebuild is a Houston reality ... and that while he wants to "bring a championship to Houston'' - something he is clearly sincere about - he also wants to participate in a championship in some form.

Maybe elsewhere, if need be.

Said Watt: "I'm not looking to rebuild. I'm looking to go after a championship, and that's what I want to do. So, whatever is in the best interest of the Houston Texans, that's in the best interest of myself."

The benefit for the Texans in a trade-away of Watt, who will be 32 in March? The NFL Draft cupboard is bare, Houston presently without picks in the first and second rounds of the upcoming selection process.

READ MORE: Watt Reveals Thoughts on Texans' 'Rebuild'

READ MORE: Texans Vs. Jags: Gain a TE, But Roby Punished

A trade of Watt - as painful as it would be for the city, the locker room and probably for Watt himself - could solve some of that.

"It's a wrap," one source with knowledge of the situation told CBS. "He knows he only has so many games left and he is ready to go and try to win. The guys in that locker room are bracing for it."

Added another source: "I think everyone in their hearts already knows he is going to be moving on. He's done everything they could have ever asked for, and this chapter is closing."

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Roster Moves: Texans Activate Three, Announce QB Signing

The Houston Texans have announced three activations from their practice squad ahead of this Sunday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, also confirming their signing of veteran quarterback Josh McCown.

Anthony R Wood

Inside AFC South: Studs And Duds As Season Reaches Halftime

In this latest 'Inside AFC South,' reporters covering the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, and Jacksonville Jaguars discuss their 'studs and duds' from the first half of the 2020 NFL season.

Anthony R Wood

Texans Gain TE, But Lose Starting CB For Jags For 'Disciplinary Reasons'

In their final injury report before Sunday's game at the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Houston Texans have a key offensive weapon back. ... but now will be down a starting corner

Anthony R Wood

Texans' Tytus Howard Closing In On 'Great'

The Houston Texans finally seem set at right tackle after years of frustration.

CodyStoots

How Important is Jordan Akins to Texans' Present And Future?

The Houston Texans have few options when it comes to young players succeeding on offense, so how important is TE Jordan Akins going forward?

CodyStoots

Ranking Texans FA Priorities

Our Second Houston Texans Free Agency Power Rankings Sees A Search For Keepers

Matthew Postins

Should Texans Call Clay Matthews for LB Temp Help?

As the Houston Texans' linebacking corps thins, it is time the organization brings in a temporary solution if they are to make the most of the 2020 NFL season.

Anthony R Wood

Injury Report: Texans Looking Desperate At Linebacker

The Houston Texans' linebacking corps has been rocked by COVID-19 and looks set to bandage it together as they head to the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend to play their AFC South rivals.

Anthony R Wood

Texans Trio Ruled OUT Vs. Jags Due To COVID

The Houston Texans have their second run in with the coronavirus in 2020 - and a trio of players are ruled out for Sunday at Jags

CodyStoots

Watt Reveals Thoughts on Texans’ ‘Rebuild’

A frustrated Texans defensive end J.J. Watt spoke to the Houston media on Tuesday about his longevity, desire to win, and to not go through another rebuild.

Anthony R Wood