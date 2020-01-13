J.J. Watt Disappointed The Texans Defense Could Not Get a Stop When Needed

The Houston Texans dropped their Divisional Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs 51-31. The Texans defense struggled to find their footing the entire game giving up seven straight drives that resulted in touchdowns helped the Chiefs mount a comeback after being down 24-0 to start the second quarter.

The momentum that the Chiefs swung in their favor the Texans could not stop the wave that their offense put up starting in the second half.

Defensive end J.J. Watt gave the Chiefs credit for putting the pressure on the Texans defense to stop them.

"I mean, you have to also give them an incredible amount of credit," Watt explained. "I mean it's a great football team with a great coaching staff, great players. I mean Patrick Mahomes is an incredible player. Those guys deserve a ton of credit (Travis) Kelsey, Tyreek (Hill). I mean, those guys all deserve a ton of credit."

Watt was disappointed that the Texans defense could not step up when they needed it and he put that on his shoulders that the defense did not step up.

"Then, on our side, it's just a matter of making a play," Watt said. "It's a matter of finding a way to break up that momentum that run that they made and we didn't do it. I mean, I could sit here and try and come up with some answer for you, but we just didn't do, and so like I said, I put that on me."

Not posting anything in the box score against the Chiefs, Watt was disappointed with his performance when the defense needed him the most. Watt knew the defense had to make stops but couldn't.

"As a defense, we have to go out there, and we have to make a stop," Watt continued. "Somebody's got to make a play — same thing as last week, same thing any football game. Somebody's got to make a play, to change it, especially when momentum swings like that, and we didn't do it. So, I put that on my shoulders."

