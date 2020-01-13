State of The Texans
J.J. Watt Disappointed The Texans Defense Could Not Get a Stop When Needed

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans dropped their Divisional Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs 51-31. The Texans defense struggled to find their footing the entire game giving up seven straight drives that resulted in touchdowns helped the Chiefs mount a comeback after being down 24-0 to start the second quarter. 

The momentum that the Chiefs swung in their favor the Texans could not stop the wave that their offense put up starting in the second half. 

Defensive end J.J. Watt gave the Chiefs credit for putting the pressure on the Texans defense to stop them. 

"I mean, you have to also give them an incredible amount of credit," Watt explained. "I mean it's a great football team with a great coaching staff, great players. I mean Patrick Mahomes is an incredible player. Those guys deserve a ton of credit (Travis) Kelsey, Tyreek (Hill). I mean, those guys all deserve a ton of credit."

Watt was disappointed that the Texans defense could not step up when they needed it and he put that on his shoulders that the defense did not step up. 

"Then, on our side, it's just a matter of making a play," Watt said. "It's a matter of finding a way to break up that momentum that run that they made and we didn't do it. I mean, I could sit here and try and come up with some answer for you, but we just didn't do, and so like I said, I put that on me."

Not posting anything in the box score against the Chiefs, Watt was disappointed with his performance when the defense needed him the most. Watt knew the defense had to make stops but couldn't. 

"As a defense, we have to go out there, and we have to make a stop," Watt continued. "Somebody's got to make a play — same thing as last week, same thing any football game. Somebody's got to make a play, to change it, especially when momentum swings like that, and we didn't do it. So, I put that on my shoulders."

Texans Justin Reid Lowers the Boom on Tyreek Hill

On a key third-down play, Houston Texans safety Justin Reid was able to deliver a legal hit on Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill to force a punt.

Patrick D. Starr

Deshaun Watson Hits Darren Fells to Extend Texans Lead to 21-0

Houston Texans tight end Darren Fells continued his red-zone presence by catching a four-yard touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson to extend their lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter.

Patrick D. Starr

Bill O'Brien Expects Romeo Crennel Back with the Texans in 2020

After the Houston Texans defense was shredded by the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday for 51-points. Head coach Bill O'Brien expects Romeo Crennel to be back with the coaching staff in 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins Gets X-Rays on Ribs

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had x-rays at halftime after injuring himself on the final offensive play of the first half.

Patrick D. Starr

Deshaun Watson Backs Bill O'Brien as the Texans Head Coach

Deshaun Watson after the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs backed Bill O'Brien as the coach to lead the Houston Texans.

Patrick D. Starr

Chiefs Run Out of Firework Due to the 51 Points Put on the Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs had to apologize to their fans due to running out of fireworks for putting up 51 points on the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Squander 24-0 Lead and Trip to the AFC Title Game in Horrid Loss to the Chiefs

The Houston Texans dropped a golden opportunity to advance to the AFC Championship game losing a 24 point lead allowing the Kansas City Chiefs to storm back for a 51-31 loss.

Patrick D. Starr

Lonnie Johnson and Barkevious Mingo Team Up to Help Texans to 14-0 Lead vs. Chiefs

Barkevious Mingo blocked a Kansas City Chiefs punt early in the first quarter and Lonnie Johnson Jr. recovered it for a 10 yard return to put the Houston Texans up 14-0.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Kenny Stills Starts the Game with 54-Yard Touchdown Catch

Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills breaks open the Divisional Game with a 54-yard touchdown reception from Deshaun Watson.

Patrick D. Starr

The Rundown: A Look at the Texans Gameday Roster vs. the Chiefs

The Houston Texans are preparing to face the Kansas City Chiefs and here is a look at their game day roster after the release of the inactive. Will Fuller is active and the cornerback group will have to help the safety group.

Patrick D. Starr