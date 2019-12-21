J.J. Watt Expected To Return For the Texans For the Playoffs

With the Houston Texans set to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network Ian Rapoport has reported J.J. Watt is expected back this season as early as week 17 if needed.

Rapoport said the following on the Saturday Edition of Good Morning Football on the NFL Network.

Well, help is on the way for this Texans defense. JJ Watt tweeted a couple of days ago. It's not over, though, the reason why he tweeted that he is, in fact, expected to be back at practice for the Houston Texans. Surely if the playoffs are still in doubt, expect him back week 17 if they clinch the players that they don't need to win next week, then the likely time when JJ Watt will be back in practice is the first week of the playoffs. Remember he's recovering from a torn pec it is going extremely well, expect him back on the field this season for Houston. - Ian Rapoport, NFL Network

The Texans have not shut down speculation that Watt would not return this season. Saving their last "designation to return" from the injured reserve for Watt, the Texans have been working to get him back on the field.

The injury occurred in week eight of the season against the Oakland Raiders and now nearly two months down the road. Watt appears to be ready to help for the stretch run.

When asked about Watt's health and his recovery, head coach Bill O'Brien opened the door for optimism.

"I'm going to tell you that J.J. is working very, very hard," O'Brien explained. "And he has certainly made progress based solely on his work ethic and who he's working within the training room. And we'll see how it goes."

As for good friend and next-door neighbor in the locker room, nose tackle D.J. Reader was asked about if Watt returned this season.

"You going to see an animal back playing," Reader said of Watt. "You going to see a guy, just a dude back out there. You know somebody we love. You know we'd love to have back out there. If he gets back out there, it is bad news for everybody else. I'm excited."

The return of Watt would be a massive boost for the most critical time of the year, the playoffs.

