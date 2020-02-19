State of The Texans
J.J. Watt is Glad Brandon Dunn is Back, Now He Wants D.J. Reader to Return

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans announced on Wednesday a contract extension for nose tackle Brandon Dunn. Dunn was set to be a free agent when the new league year opened, agreed to a three-year deal worth $12 million to stay with the Texans.

Entering the off-season, the Texans' top two run defenders on the interior of the defensive line were set to be free agents, Dunn and D.J. Reader. The Texans have attempted to re-sign Reader to an extension before the season started but could not come to an agreement. 

Signs are pointing to Reader in position to test the market and see what he can command in free agency. 

Defensive End J.J. Watt took to Twitter to congratulate fellow defensive lineman Dunn on his extension but also left a note for the organization concerning Reader. 

JJ Watt
JJ Watt | Twitter

Watt had both Dunn and Reader at his wedding this past weekend and is good friends with the run-stopping duo. Reader, Watt, and Dunn are all locker neighbors at the Texans' facility which has helped grow their friendship over the past four years. 

It will be an interesting offseason for the Texans and if they are able to find the right financial numbers to bring back Reader. If the Texans can do that, then the defensive line will look similar to its 2019 version and Watt would approve even more. 

