J.J. Watt ‘Likely’ To Be Traded’ by Texans - Report

Are The Houston Texans Ready To Trade The Iconic J.J. Watt? A Report Now Says It Is ‘Likely’

The Houston Texans brought this on themselves, spending all of 2020 making this an unattractive franchise for which to play. And now comes a credible report saying “the Texans are leaning toward accommodating J.J. Watt” and that “he'll likely be moved.”

That one sentence says a great deal about where the Texans are, and where the icon J.J. Watt is as well.

Houston is facing a 2021 NFL offseason stripped of picks in Rounds 1 and 2. Trying to rebuild by making trades that bring back premium picks is sensible. ... and not even Watt's heroic position in this community and Hall-of-Fame performance on the field should render him untouchable.

But ... the John P. Lopez report takes us well beyond “untouchable.” The key word is “accommodating.”

Meaning that if it ever was, this isn’t just about Watt's salary/contract being prohibitive; the next year on his deal, $17.5 million, is non-guaranteed. Nor is it about whether Watt can play. He spoke to unhappy teammate Deshaun Watson about Houston having ‘wasted” the QB’s great year, but the Texans wasted Watt’s year as well.

It is unimaginable that Houston would actually make the choices that would lead to a trade away of its best player in Watson, at 25 already one of the NFL’s brightest stars.

But that may be where the Texans have pushed themselves.

It is not unimaginable that Houston would part ways with the best player in franchise history, however. And why? Again, this is where Houston has pushed itself.

Watt's greatest value to boss Cal McNair might be as a bridge to the rebuild. Watt is just 31, remains about as effective as any Texan on either side of the ball, and would offer foundational value for the new coach/GM to everywhere from the locker room to the community. ... especially in trying to put the present “trash” environment - Watt’s own characterization - behind them.

Not that Texans fans need a reminder of the "character thing'' here, but it is odd that the high-character Watson and the high-character Watt are being discussed as possible departures ... while “character coach” exec Jack Easterby’s position is solidified.

"There's a whole lot of unknowns, so we'll see what happens," Watt said to close the season. "I don't have any guarantees left in my contract, so something's gotta happen one way or another."

This latest report seems to suggest that Watt and the Texans now know the way.