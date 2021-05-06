J.J. Watt Returns To Houston; Texans Legend Enjoys Graduation And Grub

Houston Texans legend J.J. Watt returned to the Lone Star State this past weekend to talk graduation and grub.

In a bittersweet moment for Houstonians, now former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt recently returned to H-Town this week to deliver the commencement speech for the University of Texas' Medical School at Minute Maid Stadium.

READ MORE: Texans GM Caserio Insists Easterby Has No Role In Personnel

Watt said in a Tweet that he felt "Incredibly humbled and honored to deliver the commencement address," despite having reservations about the attire required...

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year had Tweeted earlier on Sunday that it "feels damn good to see you again Houston," having announced he was leaving the Texans earlier this offseason.

The now-Arizona Cardinals D-lineman will have at least one reason to return to Houston though, with UNT naming their new workout center "The J.J. Watt Cardio And Weight Training Center," an honor for which Watt said he was "extremely grateful."

And if the new workout facility isn't enough to tempt him back, perhaps the food will be after Watt used his return to the city that he has called home for the last decade as an opportunity to list his favorite Houston-based restaurants.

While he may be a Cardinal, for the time being, fans can only hope that Watt will eventually retire a Texan ... and to continue to be a part of the city that still holds great affection for him.

CONTINUE READING: Texans Legend J.J. Watt Compares O'Brien Dispute To 'WWE Performance'