J.J. Watt Returns to Practice for the Houston Texans Opening the 21-Day Window

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has returned to the practice field on Tuesday after working to get back from his torn pectoral he suffered in week eight against the Oakland Raiders.

The Texans designated him to return off the injured reserve using their final one of the season.

Rumors have been swirling on the possible return on Watt the past couple weeks and now it is a reality with him hitting the field today. With Watt on the injured reserve, it activates a 21-day window for the Texans to activate him to the roster when they feel he is ready.

Just yesterday O'Brien was asked about the status of Watt.

"I'm going to pass on that question," O'Brien explained. "I'm not up here to talk about JJ. We'll get to that when we get to that, whether it's this season, the offseason, or whatever."

Sounds like O'Brien is going to be ready to talk about Watt in the coming days.

