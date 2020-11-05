Watt Reveals Thoughts on Texans’ ‘Rebuild’

As the Houston Texans return from their bye week, a clearly frustrated J.J. Watt is speaking out about their season to date and moving forward. In doing so, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year made one point clear: He wants to win, now.

"Obviously where we are in terms of record isn't acceptable and it shouldn't be acceptable," said Watt. "I think that if you aren't angry or upset or frustrated about it, that's when something's really wrong."

The 31-year old has battled his way back from multiple serious injuries over the past few years to continue to fight for that elusive Super Bowl win, and starting his tenth NFL season 1-6 clearly wasn't part of said plan.

Watt has often cut a frustrated figure when on the podium this season, and who can blame him considering the extremely poor start to the season they have endured and upcoming coaching and managerial changes?

The former Wisconsin Badger is clearly well-aware that time is working against him, and while he believes he can still play a significant part in this league for the foreseeable future. ...

"I don't think it's any secret that I don't have ten years left in this league," said Watt.

However, the prospect of waiting for the Texans to rebuild before accomplishing the ultimate goal is not one he's keen on.

"I personally believe that I do have a few more great ones left in me. I'm not looking to rebuild, I'm looking to go after a championship,”” he said.

Once again, who can blame him?

Early in your career you think life goes on forever. Obviously, we won our first ever division, our first ever playoff game in my first year. In the second year we go 12-4 and you think that life’s going to be great and you’re just going to keep getting better and better. Then you go 2-14 and the reality of the business side of the NFL and the reality of all the things that come along with it hit you in the face. You realize that, ‘oh, this isn’t all roses all the time.’ Then you look at the last seven years or so, and yeah, we’ve won some division championships and that’s great, but that’s not the goal. That’s not the goal. Your goal can’t be to make the playoffs. Your goal can’t be to win one or two playoff games. If your goal is not to win the Super Bowl and your goal is not to do everything in your power to make that happen and make your organization in the best possible situation for that, then that’s not going to happen. So, that is my goal and that’s why the work goes in. That’s why I fought back from all these injuries, because that’s the goal and that’s what I’m still working towards - J.J. Watt.

Watt has already endured his fair share of rebuilds and changes in his decade with the Texans. Three general managers, three head coaches, and four defensive coordinators without winning more than the AFC South has got to be frustrating for any player, let alone one of his caliber.

The Texans already have their franchise quarterback, a solid offensive line, a good set of receivers, and some playmakers on defense. They do not need a wholesale rebuild, it can be argued - just some new additions, and trimming of the roster and staff.

Watt is by far the best player in franchise history and likely will be for some time. If anyone deserves to win a championship, it's him. And it’s easy to see why many believe the Texans owe it to him to continue to push to win one now, rather than tomorrow.