J.J. Watt thinks the Steelers fans are "crazy" but in a good way

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt saw his brother Derek sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers to join his other brother T.J. shortly after the new league year opened. Finding out early in the process that the Steelers were interested in Derek Watt, J.J. was more than happy to see his brother's team up in the Steel City. 

Watt joined Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show on Wednesday night from his home in Wisconsin via a video call. With both Derek and T.J. joining together with the Steelers, fans have flocked to start drumming up the idea that J.J. should make it three Watt brothers in Pittsburgh.

"I will say Steelers fans are crazy," Watt said to Fallon. 

Steelers fans have put a full-court press on Watt social media channels to try and convince him to join the Steelers. 

"I mean Steelers fans have been in my Twitter mentions," Watt continued. "They've been on my Instagram page they've been creating these mockups like, come join us, come join us and I'm like I don't know if you understand how this works like it's not like you just pick up and choose where you go." 

Watt has thought the entire situation has been fun and unbelievable seeing how creative Steelers fans have been. If the Texans have their way, they would want their most decorated players in franchise history in Watt to retire with the franchise. 

Watt has three AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards in his career tied with Lawerence Taylor. Watt won the away in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

Watt was named the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and was named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro five times in his career.

During his time with the Texans, Watt has 157 career tackles for a loss, which is the most since it became an official stat. His 264 quarterback hits are the most in the NFL, and his 96.0 sacks are the third-most through 111 games in NFL history. Watt's .86 sacks per game are the most in NFL history, eclipsing Reggie White, who had .85.

