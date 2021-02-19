Watt to Bills? 'Mutual Interest' In NFL Free Agency

The Bills are reportedly seriously considering bringing in the all-time great defensive end to their contending team

After being cut by the Houston Texans a week ago, J.J. Watt is very much in the news - and in the sight lines of an assortment of NFL teams. The latest emerging contender for Watt's services?

The Buffalo Bills.

The Bills are reportedly seriously considering bringing in the all-time great defensive end to their contending team, and word from ESPN’s Kimberly Martin is that the two parties' interest is “definitely mutual.''

Does this mean that Watt is packing for Buffalo?

Not quite yet.

Watt's view of his current situation in free agency is "wild.''

READ MORE: Texans Ex J.J. Watt: 'NFL Free Agency is Wild'

At the very least, the 31-year-old is saying that the attention is flattering. Of course, he could also mean that the rumors are sort of zany.

The Bills are not alone here in having shown interest in the three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner. We're told the Green Bay Packers are a contender. Pittsburgh, where his brothers T.J. and Derek currently play for the Steelers, might be in play. So are the Cleveland Browns, the Tennessee Titans and others are play.

READ MORE: Is Texans Ex J.J. Watt 'Serious' About The Browns?

There are indications that Watt has a check list of priorities when it comes to his desired destination, and if you review that check list below, you will see that the Buffalo Bills truly do fit the bill.

CONTINUE READING: What's Texans Ex J.J. Watt Want With New Team? 3 Things