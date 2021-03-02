Texans Ex Watt Reveals Kyler-Related Reason He Signed With Cardinals

The new Arizona Cardinals defensive end believes the former No.1 pick can be great

HOUSTON - J.J. Watt spent the last four seasons watching Deshaun Watson develop into a Pro Bowl quarterback. Now, he'll have the chance to see if Kyler Murray can do the same.

The Arizona Cardinals made the signing official Tuesday with the former Houston Texans defensive end. Watt, who will turn 32 this offseason, agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth $31 million, $23 million guaranteed.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year stated earlier this season that he hoped to play for a contender in 2021. Another thing Watt wanted was to play with an established quarterback.

According to Watt, Murray has the skills to be a star under center for years to come.

"I've always said in this league, you have to have a quarterback to have a chance," Watt told reporters in Arizona Tuesday. "And there's a young, extremely talented quarterback here who can do big things and is going from year two to year three, and can take an even bigger jump to continue to grow and progress and be even better."

Winning is in Murray's blood. During his time at Allen High School in Texas, he took the Eagles to three straight state championships title and won 43 straight games. As the starter at Oklahoma, Murray led the Big 12 with 4,361 yards and 42 passing touchdowns to go with 1,001 rushing yards and 14 rushing scores.

Murray took home the 2018 Heisman Trophy and was the No.1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

"He's been a winner at every stage of his life and that's not a coincidence," Watt said. "I told him yesterday in a text, I'm here because I believe in you."

Murray helped Arizona's offense thrive in 2020. In his second season, the 23-year-old threw for 3,971 yards and 26 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 819 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Cardinals finished 8-8, placing eighth in the NFC and barely missing the postseason.

Watt intends the Cardinals' defense to provide better results for the 2021 season, helping Arizona get over the hump in the NFC West.

"We have one goal in mind," Watt said. "And you don't you don't set your goal for for the championship four or five, six years down the road, you set it for this year. So that's the goal."

