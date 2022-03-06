Jack's Job: What Exactly Does Easterby Do for Houston Texans?

Easterby: "It’s a support role that ... drives the innovation and hopefully the efficiency of the operation to give the coaches and the players and the general manager what they need to do their job well.”

"Unique'' is the word Houston Texans executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby uses to explain the franchise's front-office setup - and his role inside the organizational chart.

“Obviously in an NFL organization there’s tons of different roles and things that are given,” Easterby said. “We’re organized in a very unique way. Nick Caserio, who is our general manager, does an awesome job with the roster and the football operation in relation to specific roster transactions, building our team, our personnel, and then our football performance on the field.”

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Kirby Lee-USA Today

But there is nothing exactly "unique'' about that. It's Easterby's job - "executive vice president of football operations'' that merits some explanation.

Easterby joined Jacob Erlbaum and Jacob Hare on the “Jacob and Jacob Podcast” and outlined what exactly his role is within the Texans organization.

And his explanation does not make him sound like the "director of football ops.''

“What I try to do is serve the rest of the building through what we call our 'SPT programs,' which are our sports performance teams and the onboarding efforts of our team and then also the logistical components and the data and technology components that support the team,” said Easterby.

Easterby, 40, was hired as the Texans' vice president of team development in April 2019. After the firing of general manager Brian Gaine in June 2019, then-coach Bill O’Brien was elevated by the McNair ownership family to the dual role, meaning he also served as the general manager in January 2020, Easterby's rise to power in the organization - controversial to many because of his lack of a traditional football background - coincided with O'Brien's.

And when O’Brien was fired in October 2020, Easterby, with a background as a "character coach'' and a team chaplain, gained more control, actually being promoted to interim general manager. When Caserio was hired as the general manager at the end of the 2020 season, he kept Easterby on - in part due to their shared background from their days with the New England Patriots, and in part due from backing from super-agent Bob LaMonte.

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

And now?

"It’s a support role that really, hopefully drives the innovation and hopefully the efficiency of the operation to give the coaches and the players and the general manager what they need to do their job well.”