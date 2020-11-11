SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Easterby & Texans' Coach Search: Who's in Charge?

CodyStoots

HOUSTON - They will be among the most important moves in the history of the Houston Texans. The organization has begun its search for the next GM and coach - But who's in charge.

Executive vice president and interim general manager Jack Easterby is reportedly heavily involved in multiple parts of the Texans organization, including the present and the future; NFL Network this week reports that Easterby - who according to the network oversaw the Wednesday dismissal of vice president of communications Amy Palcic - is set to run the team's coaching search. (The Houston Chronicle reports that Jamey Rootes, the team president in charge of business operations, made the decision to fire Palcic.)

But that is problematic in a number of ways, maybe most of all in its lack of transparency.

The report of Easterby being directly involved in the coaching search seemingly contradicts what Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair said about Easterby's involvement.

"Jack,'' McNair said, "is really focused on the football and so we'll let him focus on that. That's more than a full-time job for a couple of people, but he's doing that." 

Maybe the power structure has shifted since McNair's stated approach, which also includes the use of a "head-hunting'' firm to assist with the search for new leadership in the wake of Bill O'Brien's firing. 

READ MORE: Meet The Guy The Texans Are Hiring To Help Them Hire A Guy

READ MORE: Texans Lead State In Latest Power Rankings

READ MORE: What Texans QB Watson Has In Common With Marino

But clarity is important here. And so are credentials.

Based on Easterby's previous biographies, he has some experiences that would lend themselves to helping with the search. Easterby is the executive director and founder of the nonprofit organization "The Greatest Champion.'' At the time of publishing, his website is under maintenance. But prior to the website being removed, Easterby's biography explained he had helped with numerous coaching searches. 

A screenshot of the website in February said Easterby has experience "being entrusted with dozens of head coaching searches at both power-five and mid-major universities for multiple sports."

Easterby 2

However, a screenshot of the website biography from early October saw the number more firmly established. The biography, which previously used the word "dozens,'' newly claimed "over 50" searches that Easterby had been entrusted with. 

Jack Easterby

This is not the first time Easterby's biography has come into question. 

According to public nonprofit tax records, "The Greatest Champion'' has paid Easterby almost half-a-million dollars to serve as the executive director since 2012. The tax documents listed him as CFO as well as executive director in 2018. In 2019, Easterby was listed as CEO and CFO.

None of these details necessarily render Easterby unqualified to be involved in the Houston Texans' search for leadership. But if fans are to view the Texans (who have.yet to respond to our interview request) as a "public trust'' of sorts, fans therefore deserve not only the finest results from the search, but also "clarity'' and "credentials'' regarding who is in charge of the search.

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans Lead State In Latest Power Rankings

As Week 9 of the 2020 NFL season draws to a close, The Houston Texans continue to linger near the base of the latest SI power ranking.

Anthony R Wood

Stoots Podcast: 'Situation of Suck' for one Texans Position Group

The Houston Texans won their second game but some of the issues that have been plaguing the team were on full display. How competitive can this team be down the stretch?

CodyStoots

What Texans QB Deshaun Watson Has In Common With Dan Marino

What Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson Has In Common With NFL Legend Dan Marino

Mike Fisher

Should Houston Texans Target Takk McKinley?

The Houston Texans are no strangers to giving former first-round picks a second chance, and Takk McKinley should be the next in line.

Anthony R Wood

Texans' Time For RB Duke Johnson Takeover?

Is This The Perfect Houston Texans' Time For a RB Duke Johnson Takeover?

Mike Fisher

Houston Texans Lose Two Linebacker, Claim Former Washington Linebacker

The Houston Texans snag an edge defender off waivers as their linebacker depth gets shorter.

CodyStoots

What Texans Are Expected Back After COVID-19 Absence?

The Texans should see reinforcements return after COVID-19 knocked out a couple of players in Week 9.

CodyStoots

Texans Defeat Jaguars: The Good, Bad, And Ugly

The Houston Texans left TIAA Bank Field with only their second win of the field on Sunday, but it wasn't all plain sailing.

Anthony R Wood

Fuller: Texans Trade Talk 'Sucked'; Watson Thrilled He Stayed

Will Fuller and Deshaun Watson are happy to still be Houston Texans teammates after Fuller was shopped at trade deadline.

CodyStoots

Houston Texans' 'Planned Stability' Works in 27-25 Win At Jags

Houston Texans' 'Planned Stability' Works in 27-25 Win At Jags

Mike Fisher