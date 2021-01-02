Texans vs Jaguars: Which Jobs are Better?

Would coaches and general managers prefer the job in Jacksonville to the job in Houston?

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans need a new head coach and general manager. They aren't the only team in the division facing the same reality.

In all likelihood, the Jacksonville Jaguars will need a new head coach as well. They have already fired their general manager.

Let's dive in to see which team has the advantage in various categories.

Quarterback: Small Advantage Houston

This comes down to a comparison of the two best quarterbacks to ever play at Clemson. Deshaun Watson will square off with Trevor Lawrence for the foreseeable future in the AFC South. Jacksonville will use their number one overall selection on Lawrence cementing their direction at quarterback.

Even if Lawrence is the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck, Deshaun Watson has proof he is currently one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Proven success has to matter even if we believe Lawrence will be good. This might be a dead heat in a few seasons but Deshaun Watson has the edge right now.

Roster Composition: Advantage Jacksonville

It isn't really close when you think about what Jacksonville has on their roster compared to the Texans. The lone advantage the Texans have is at offensive tackle where Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard are better than what Jacksonville can put at tackle. Outside of tackle - all Jaguars.

D.J. Chark is a talented wideout. James Robinson looks like the best undrafted free agent finds at running back since Arian Foster. Laviska Shenault has shown a propensity for dynamic play. Defensively the Jaguars reign supreme too. Josh Allen has elite potential as a pass rusher. Myles Jack is a solid inside linebacker. Cornerback C. J. Henderson and linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson are promising rookie defenders.

The roster in Jacksonville is ripe with young potential.

Salary Cap Situation: Advantage Jacksonville

Over The Cap projects the Jaguars to have the most cap space in the NFL this offseason. There really aren't any poorly constructed contracts on this team and with a rookie quarterback salary for the next four to five seasons, the Jaguars can afford to take big swings on free agents and extend players they deem valuable.

The Texans currently project to be over the cap and would be in desperate need of relief should the NFL's salary cap fall as some expect. Burdened by expensive veterans who have underperformed like Whitney Mercilus and Eric Murray and combined with Laremy Tunsil and Brandin Cooks on expensive contracts the Texans have little wiggle room. They will be bargain shopping in free agency. The team also needs to make a decision on J.J. Watt's contract situation as he currently counts $17.5 million against the cap with no guaranteed money.

Draft Picks: Advantage Jacksonville

In addition to their own draft picks, the Jaguars own plenty of additional selections via the Jalen Ramsey trade. They own the 2021 first, second, and fourth-round picks of the Rams as well as an additional fifth-round pick from the Browns.

The Texans are without their first two selections in 2021 due to the Laremy Tunsil trade. The team has an additional fourth-round pick from the trade of DeAndre Hopkins and two additional sixth-round selections.

Franchise Intangibles: Advantage Houston

The Texans' fan base is better than the fan base in Jacksonville. The Jaguars currently play some home games in London which isn't an advantage by any means. There is the potential for London to be their permanent home as well.

Owners Cal McNair and Shad Khan each have their strengths and weaknesses so from that standpoint, it would be fair to say it is a punish when comparing owners.

With the better fan base and stadium the advantage goes to Houston.

Verdict: Jacksonville is the better job

When taking everything into account, even Deshaun Watson can't make the Texans a more attractive opening than Jacksonville. The potential of the extra draft picks along with the financial flexibility should be too much for most general managers and head coaches to pass up.