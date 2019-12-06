State of The
Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Jacob Martin is Going to 'Excel' at Whatever the Houston Texans Ask Him to Do

Patrick D. Starr

In the past two games for the Houston Texans, the edge presence of Jacob Martin has not gone unnoticed. Martin has been able to provide some much-needed pass rush over the past two games in critical wins over the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots.

Martin has produced 2.5 sacks, and four quarterback hits in those two wins and has been an edge issue for opposing offenses. With limited work to start the season after arriving in the trade with the Seattle Seahawks, Martin has seen an uptick in usage on defense since coming out of the bye week. 

The success Martin has had on the field comes with the work he has put in behind the scenes and defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel has taken notice. 

"I think he is beginning to experiment with different moves," Crennel said of Martin's recent success. "His straight-line ability really helps because he's really fast off the edge, but he's been experimenting with things, and we've been moving him around a little bit along that front. Then he's also been playing a little outside linebacker every once in a while in a game when we get that opportunity."

When it comes into buying into the team, that is what Martin did when he arrived in Houston — playing on both special teams and in specific packages on defense. Martin wants to help the team any way he can but with his recent usage in the defense. He is not changing anything about how he prepares for his job to play on gamedays. 

 "Just staying consistent with my craft and my technique," Martin said of his recent success. "You know I'm not changing anything up. Not changing my preparation up, you know, and just obviously just waiting for my number to be called."

Martin continued, "Anything I can do for this team, I will, whatever they ask me to do. So if that's strictly special teams, then that's special teams. I mean If that's pass rush, then it's pass rush. But whatever they asked me to do, I'm going to excel at it."

It has taken time for Martin to get acclimated to the Texans' defensive scheme, and that is okay with Crennel. Crennel already sees a future for the young pass rusher down the road in the defense. 

 "He's learning more about the system," Crennel said of Martin. "How it works, and how he fits in, and then I think that as we go down the road, he'll fit in very well."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"My Cause, My Cleats": Texans Lonnie Johnson, Jr. Continues to Use His Platform To Support His Hometown

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans Lonnie Johnson, Jr. continues to use his platform to support his local community in Gary,Indiana with his cleats for the NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats.'

Broncos Kareem Jackson Expects His Trip To Face the Texans To Be An 'Emotional' One

Patrick D. Starr
0

Denver Broncos Kareem Jackson is set to travel to face the Houston Texans and the place he called home for nine-seasons.

Injury Update: Texans Jordan Akins Has Knee Issue That Keeps Him Limited In Practice

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins has a knee issue that had him limited in practice on Thursday plus other injury updates for the team.

Houston Texans Sign Safety Shalom Luani to The Practice Squad

Patrick D. Starr
1 0

Free agent safety Shalom Luani has been signed to the Houston Texans practice squad.

Vernon Hargreaves III Is Waiting To See What the Future Holds - Likes How the Texans Have Treated Him Since Being Claimed

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III is waiting to see what the future holds but he likes what the organization has done for him since being claimed off of waivers.

Will Fuller's Presence Continues to Keep Defenses Honest for the Houston Texans' Offense

Patrick D. Starr
0

The Houston Texans continue to appreciate Will Fuller's presence to change defenses ability to defend play-to-play.

Bradley Roby Appreciates The City of Houston and More Importantly The Texans Pushing For 'Excellence'

Patrick D. Starr
0

Cornerback Bradley Roby signed with the Houston Texans on a one-year deal and he likes what the city offers him but more importantly what the Texans organization is about.

Houston Texans Trio of DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller, and Kenny Stills Has the Attention of Vic Fangio and the Denver Broncos

Patrick D. Starr
0

The Houston Texans wide receiver trio of DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller, and Kenny Stills are getting the attention of opposing defenses week to week. Denver Broncos' Vic Fangio is well aware of the threat they pose as a group.

Broncos' Vic Fangio Knows Texans' Deshaun Watson Can Make Plays Improvising Because "He's Been Doing It All His Life"

Patrick D. Starr
0

Denver Broncos' head coach Vic Fangio understands the threat that Houston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson is because of he can make plays outside of the play call in the huddle.

Duke Johnson Getting His Touches In The Offense Is a Must for the Texans

Patrick D. Starr
2 0

Houston Texans running back Duke Johnson continues to show getting the ball in his hands opens up much more for an already potent offense.