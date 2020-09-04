Jacob Martin Making His Mark During Texans Training Camp

The Houston Texans have featured some excellent pass-rushers over the past 10 years. J.J. Watt, Mario Williams, Antonio Smith, Whitney Mercilus and Jadeveon Clowney are some of the bigger names to have graced this Houston defense in recent years.

Entering the 2020 NFL season, it seems they may have found another in Jacob Martin.

"I'm excited to be here another year with these guys in the locker room," Martin said recently. "I"m excited to learn. I'm excited to grow. I can't wait for the future."

For Martin, that future might be now.

Martin, the 24-year-old former sixth-round pick, is entering just his second season with the Texans following his trade from the Seattle Seahawks in 2019. Mainly a backup last season, he showed flashes of promise, racking up 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble without starting.

But Martin has been singled out as one of the stars of this year's shortened training camp since day one, with players and coaches alike raving about the Temple alumni.

"The guy has a motor that doesn’t stop," said starting safety Justin Reid on Thursday. "I’d even say he’s on his way to being one of those top-tier pass-rushers because every time he’s in the game he makes an impact. You think back to the Buffalo Bills game last year when he had that fumble recovery and the plays he’s made ever since he’s come here from Seattle."

Head coach Bill O'Brien named Martin as "the guy probably that stood out" following this week's final preseason scrimmage. But he is certainly not the only coach who has been impressed by the linebacker.

Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver also singled out Martin in an interview back on August 26 when asked for three players that have stood out since reporting for training camp.

"Jacob Martin, he’s a guy that we ask to do multiple jobs," said the first-year coordinator. "He rushes off the edge. He drops into coverage. He’s a guy that can absolutely be a playmaker for us on defense."

Since the departure of Clowney, the Texans have yet to find a big-impact starter opposite Mercilus. With a full year in Houston now under his belt, and his play continuing to impress, Martin appears set for a breakout season.

The coaches talk about his "skill set.'' His teammates talk about his "motor.'' And Martin himself talks about "growth.''

That "future'' might be now.