Jacob Martin's Late Season Pass Rushing Surge Continues in The Texans Playoff Win

Houston, Texas- The Houston Texans pass rush has been an issue the entire season, but outside linebacker Jacob Martin has been attempting to infuse life into the unit. Against the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card opener, Martin made his presence felt in sacking quarterback Josh Allen to get the ball back into the offense's hands late in the 4th quarter. 

Martin recorded one solo tackle, 1.0 sack for 19 yards, one fumble recovery, one tackle for loss, and two quarterback hits against the Bills. With his performance, Martin became the first player in Texans history to record a sack and fumble recovery in the same game.

"I mean anything I can do help this team when I will," Martin said after the win. "I know these guys are going to battle to the end, and it's all bunch of gritty dudes in here that come in and work week in and week out. You know, it was just another opportunity for rock boys go out rock out. It was awesome."

It has been a slow progression for but over the last four games, including the playoff game against the Bills. Martin has 4.5 sacks, and seven quarterback hits in that span.

That production has put Martin into their pass-rushing sets and made him a presence off the edge.

"Just coming in and working every day and staying true to my craft," Martin said of being added to the defensive gameplan. "Listening and then following and learning from Whitney Mercilus and JJ Watt, you know, Brennan Scarlett. Even me I'm the youngest guy in my room, I'm a second-year player. Being around a lot of experience, a lot of guys have won a lot of games and had a lot of success playing this game. It's awesome to come in and be able to learn to work with those guys every week."

Not taking for granted where he started the season to where he is now, Martin appreciates the Texans giving him more opportunities to be on the field in the stretch run of the season. 

"It's a tremendous accomplishment to keep going and to pursue greatness," Martin explained. 

Martin remains humble and hungry to keep his role with the Texans heading into the Divisional round. 

"I understand it a testament, and all I do is thank God you know for his opportunity to be here," Martin said of being with the Texans. "This game isn't guaranteed for everybody you know what I mean? You never know when it's going to end. I'm just thankful for the opportunity to be out here and being able to play with these guys and do something that I love to do."

