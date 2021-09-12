Jaguars at Texans: Could New WR Start?

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans held veteran wide receiver Anthony Miller out of Sunday's season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a precautionary measure after he returned to practice last week from a dislocated right shoulder suffered in the preseason against the Green Bay Packers.

Danny Amendola, signed this week to a one-year, $2.5 million contract, will operate as the slot and play a significant amount of snaps, per league sources. He could even start depending on what formation the Texans begin the game lined up in, per sources.

The Texans also deactivated Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was officially ruled out Friday for non-injury reasons-personal matter due to his standing trade request and legal problems. There is no trade developing or imminent for Watson, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

The Texans ruled out defensive end Jon Greenard (sprained ankle), safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. (quadriceps), linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (thigh), cornerback Jimmy Moreland and running back Scottie Phillips.

Texans defensive end Whitney Mercilus is active after recovering from a Grade 1 hamstring strain.

A former Chicago Bears second-round draft pick, Miller didn't sustain any structural damage.

Miller. previously underwent surgeries on his left shoulder while playing for the Bears after experiencing dislocations.

Traded to the Texans along with a 2022 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick the day before players reported to training camp, Miller is entering the final year of his four-year, $5.353 million rookie contract that includes a $1.21 million base salary this season.

Miller was linked to multiple trade rumors throughout the offseason after catching 134 career passes for 1,564 yards and 11 touchdowns during his time with the Bears before being traded to the Texans.

After catching seven touchdowns as a rookie, Miller combined for just four touchdowns over the past two seasons.