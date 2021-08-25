Jaguars vs. Texans: It's QB Trevor Lawrence for NFL Week 1

The Houston Texans will get the first regular season look at No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence as the official starting quarterback of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans and Jags open the NFL campaign Sept. 12 at NRG Stadium.

The anticlimactic announcement Wednesday by first-year Jacksonville coach Urban Meyer that his prized rookie would be the starter for Week 1 put to rest a quarterback battle that never really was. No one really thought Gardner Minshew would win the job over the former Clemson star.

Meyer, after weeks of saying he wasn’t prepared to name a starter, finally put an end to any speck of speculation.

Lawrence hasn’t exactly lit it up this preseason. The Jaguars first-team offense struggled in its latest outing Monday against the New Orleans Saints, with Lawrence playing the entire first half and completing 14-of-23 passes for 113 yards.

“There just wasn’t much rhythm in the first half,” Meyer told reporters earlier this week. “We just have to keep swinging. I’m looking for fighters and I’m looking for competitors. We will have a locker room full of competitors.”

Lawrence is definitely that. His overall body of work during camp and the preseason plus upside as the franchise’s centerpiece made this move a no-brainer. Lawrence has looked the part of a starting quarterback with his poise and mobility.

No word yet on whether Lawrence plays in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. If not, his debut as the official starter will be in Houston.

