Jahleel Addae Returned Home to Help The Texans Punch Their Ticket to The Post Season

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans' safety Jahleel Addae returned to his home state of Florida, and in front of 30 of his friends and family, he made the play to help clinch the AFC South. 

A native of Riverview, which is 14 miles from Tampa Bay, the longtime Buccaneers fan in Addae made a vital interception off of Jameis Winston on a pass from Dare Ogunbowale late in the 4th quarter. 

Seeing Ogubowale leaning his route for the sidelines, Addae said he has to "Risk It or Biscuit," and it resulted in a diving interception. 

"It means everything," Addae said of his crucial interception. "I'm from this area, grew up a Bucs fan, spent many many years watching these guys on TV growing up. And to come here and get interception like that on hometown soil, it's a blessing."

Twenty years earlier, Addae was on the field as a youth football player playing at halftime of a Buccaneers game, and against the team he grew up loving, he made a play he will not soon forget. 

"I still can't believe it honestly," Addae continued. "I'm still in kind of a shock that it happened, but we're AFC South champs, and that's the biggest thing."

Arriving this off-season from the San Diego Chargers, the Texans were looking for safety with veteran experience to work behind Justin Reid and Tashaun Gipson. 

Addae has helped as the Texans box safety in their defensive sub-packages. He has posted 34 total tackles, two interceptions, and three passes defensed. 

Finding his role on the Texans is what Addae wanted the most when he arrived during the off-season, and he helped seal their spot in the playoffs with his key interception. 

"I mean, it means everything," Addae said of helping the Texans take a step to make the playoffs. "I came in here this offseason, and I wanted just to contribute in any way I could, whether it be special teams, play the money on third down, and to be able to come in and seal the deal with the interception. I'm thankful for this opportunity."  

Texans Will Fuller's Health Is Concerning Bill O'Brien

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien admits it is hard for Will Fuller V to stay healthy and it is becoming an issue for the offense.

DeAndre Carter Provided The Big Play When the Texans Needed It The Most

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans were down wide receivers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and received their biggest play from DeAndre Carter when they needed it the most.

Vernon Hargreaves III Happy the Texans Have Given Him a Clean Slate To Play His Game

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III is appreciative of Bill O'Brien giving him a clean slate to show who he really is on and off the football field.

DeAndre Hopkins and the Texans Completed Their Mission Against the Buccaneers

Patrick D. Starr

DeAndre Hopkins has helped set the culture of winning for the Houston Texans and it showed during their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Carlos Hyde Appreciates The Texans Winning Ways

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans Carlos Hyde was part of his first division title of his career and he feels Bill O'Brien knows what he is doing for the organization's success.

Deshaun Watson Credits The Texans Success to Bill O'Brien

Patrick D. Starr

Deshaun Watson attributes the Houston Texans' success to how head coach Bill O'Brien runs things inside the organization.

Texans Deshaun Watson Has His "Shot" In the Playoffs Once Again

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans and Deshaun Watson have their shot for bigger things in 2019 after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to clinch the AFC South title.

Texans Want Whitney Mercilus Part of the Team Moving Into 2020

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans Whitney Mercilus was able to notch two sacks in their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Head coach Bill O'Brien wants Mercilus back in 2020 and made it clear they want him moving forward.

Texans Scratch Out Win Against the Bucs - Clinch The AFC South

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans played a sloppy game but were able to piece together a defensive and special teams performance to top the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Texans Will Fuller Leaves Game Against Bucs With Groin Injury

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans wide receiver left the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a groin injury.