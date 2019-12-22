Jahleel Addae Returned Home to Help The Texans Punch Their Ticket to The Post Season

Houston Texans' safety Jahleel Addae returned to his home state of Florida, and in front of 30 of his friends and family, he made the play to help clinch the AFC South.

A native of Riverview, which is 14 miles from Tampa Bay, the longtime Buccaneers fan in Addae made a vital interception off of Jameis Winston on a pass from Dare Ogunbowale late in the 4th quarter.

Seeing Ogubowale leaning his route for the sidelines, Addae said he has to "Risk It or Biscuit," and it resulted in a diving interception.

"It means everything," Addae said of his crucial interception. "I'm from this area, grew up a Bucs fan, spent many many years watching these guys on TV growing up. And to come here and get interception like that on hometown soil, it's a blessing."

Twenty years earlier, Addae was on the field as a youth football player playing at halftime of a Buccaneers game, and against the team he grew up loving, he made a play he will not soon forget.

"I still can't believe it honestly," Addae continued. "I'm still in kind of a shock that it happened, but we're AFC South champs, and that's the biggest thing."

Arriving this off-season from the San Diego Chargers, the Texans were looking for safety with veteran experience to work behind Justin Reid and Tashaun Gipson.

Addae has helped as the Texans box safety in their defensive sub-packages. He has posted 34 total tackles, two interceptions, and three passes defensed.

Finding his role on the Texans is what Addae wanted the most when he arrived during the off-season, and he helped seal their spot in the playoffs with his key interception.

"I mean, it means everything," Addae said of helping the Texans take a step to make the playoffs. "I came in here this offseason, and I wanted just to contribute in any way I could, whether it be special teams, play the money on third down, and to be able to come in and seal the deal with the interception. I'm thankful for this opportunity."