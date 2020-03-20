Jaylen Watkins signs a two-year deal with the Texans

The Houston Texans have signed free agent defensive back Jaylen Watkins with a two-year $3 million deal. The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the signing by the Texans.

Watkins can play either cornerback or safety and he will fit into the Texans secondary. Expectations also are that Watkins will help on special teams.

In 2019, Watkins appeared in 14 games and posted 29 total tackles with one pass deflection.

In 2018, Watkins tore his ACL in the second preseason game with the Chargers.

Watkins was drafted in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Florida by the Philadelphia Eagles. He won a Super Bowl with the Eagles and is the half-brother of the Kansas City Chiefs Sammy Watkins.

