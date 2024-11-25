Jimmie Ward's Interception Highlights Texans Effort in Loss to Titans
Safety Jimmie Ward delivered a game-changing moment for the Houston Texans, but it wasn’t enough to secure the win.
Ward jumped a route, intercepted a pass intended for wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and ran it back 65 yards for the score, and the Texans took the lead 24-23.
READ MORE: C.J. Stroud Praises Texans Offensive Line
The interception for Houston couldn’t have come at a better time, as their offense struggled with inconsistency. While quarterback C.J. Stroud connected with tight end Cade Stover for a 14-yard touchdown and wide receiver Nico Collins for a 5-yard score, he struggled with vertical passes, leaving openings for the Titans to stay in the game.
Despite Ward’s heroics, the Texans couldn't hold off a late Titans surge. Tennessee regained the lead in the fourth quarter and sealed a hard-fought 32-27 victory.
Ward’s effort showed his leadership and determination, but the Texans were unable to capitalize, falling to a tough divisional rival at home.
The Texans will look to regroup and hope to get back in the win column when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars for their Week 13 matchup. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 12 noon CT.
READ MORE: Former Houston Texans QB's Contract Named One of the Worst in Past 10 Years
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
More Houston Texans News
• 'Let Me Cook!' Texans Star Sends Message to Coach
• Texans DC Praises Jalen Pitre
• Titans vs. Texans Prediction Revealed