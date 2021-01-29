NewsPodcasts
Jimmy Advises Texans On Foolish Deshaun Trade Situation

"Do not lose that player,'' says Jimmy Johnson of the Texans' issue with Deshaun - and Jimmy knows the territory of big trades
The co-architect of the biggest trade in NFL history, Jimmy Johnson, says the Houston Texans will be making a mistake in trying to follow a Herschel Walker-like path by trading Deshaun Watson.

“If I was (new Texans coach) David Culley, I’d go knock on his door,” Johnson said. “I would talk to him and I’d do whatever it takes, I’d put my ego aside, I’d say, ‘The best thing for you is to stay right here.’ Do whatever it takes.

"Do not lose that player.”

When Johnson and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones engineered the 1989 trade of Walker to Minnesota, they did so because 1) Walker was viewed as one of the few assets on the roster, 2) the Vikings were foolish to give up the biggest package ever, and 3) Walker's agent was asking Jones for a new contract worth "quarterback money.''

None of those things are factors in Houston.

Therefore, Johnson - who with Jones built the 1990s Cowboys into three-time Super Bowl champions in part because of their Herschel haul - tells ESPN that Watson's unhappiness is not enough to justify a trade.

Are there differences between trading a star running back and a star QB? Obviously, as Jimmy points out.

"They’re not going to win any games if they don’t have a quarterback,” Johnson said. “Do whatever it takes. Make concessions. Keep that quarterback.”

