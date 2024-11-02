Texans Daily

J.J. Watt Reacts After Texans Loss vs. Jets

The Houston Texans legend had some backtracking to do after the team lost to the New York Jets.

Oct 1, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Former Houston Texans player J.J. Watt speaks to the crowd after being inducted into the Texans Ring of Honor during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Houston Texans legend J.J. Watt was confident that his former team would pull off the win against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.

"Are you kidding me?" Watt asked on "The Pat McAfee Show." "You've got to be kidding me. What the hell does Vegas know that I don't?"

However, Watt was forced to eat his words after the Jets pulled out a 21-13 victory to start off Week 9.

"No problem admitting when I’m wrong and clearly was wrong about this one tonight," Watt tweeted. "Gonna grab myself a glass of cayenne water and head to bed. Touché Jets."

The Texans came into the game as underdogs despite having a 6-2 record over the 2-6 Jets, who were in the midst of a five-game losing streak.

The game acted as a wake-up call for the Texans, who still lead the AFC South by 1.5 games over the Indianapolis Colts, but showed that the team is not playing to its full potential.

The Texans will have a chance to get back on track in Week 10 when they face their biggest test of the season at home against the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football.

Jeremy Brener
