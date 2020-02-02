JJ Watt Takes Over Saturday Night Live

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt hosted Saturday Night Live and made it count. Watt spent the entire week in New York City preparing for the show.

Watt took part in skits that saw him in a Frozen spoof, a Pizza delivery boy, an Oil of Olay eye black commercial, Sex Talk, Madden '21, dressing up as Bigfoot in a Society Debut plus much more.

It was a successful show for the Texans' defensive end.

J.J. Watt Opening Monologue

