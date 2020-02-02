State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

JJ Watt Takes Over Saturday Night Live

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt hosted Saturday Night Live and made it count. Watt spent the entire week in New York City preparing for the show. 

Watt took part in skits that saw him in a Frozen spoof, a Pizza delivery boy, an Oil of Olay eye black commercial, Sex Talk, Madden '21, dressing up as Bigfoot in a Society Debut plus much more. 

 It was a successful show for the Texans' defensive end. 

J.J. Watt Opening Monologue

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

J.J. Watt is Kristoff in Frozen 2 Spoof on 'SNL'

Houston Texans J.J. Watt hosted Saturday Night Live and was able to produce plenty of laughs. Dressing up as Bigfoot, a Pizza Boy, a football player in a skit called "Robbie" plus much more.

Patrick D. Starr

J.J. Watt Keeps It Real With 'Robbie' on 'SNL'

Houston Texans J.J. Watt hosted Saturday Night Live and was able to produce plenty of laughs. Dressing up as Bigfoot, a Pizza Boy, a football player in a skit called "Robbie" plus much more.

Patrick D. Starr

J.J. Watt and His Olay Eye Black on 'SNL'

Houston Texans J.J. Watt hosted Saturday Night Live and was able to produce plenty of laughs. Dressing up as Bigfoot, a Pizza Boy, a football player in a skit called "Robbie" plus much more.

Patrick D. Starr

J.J. Watt is the Pilot Hunk on 'SNL'

Houston Texans J.J. Watt hosted Saturday Night Live and was able to produce plenty of laughs. Dressing up as Bigfoot, a Pizza Boy, a football player in a skit called "Robbie" plus much more.

Patrick D. Starr

J.J. Watt Becomes Bigfoot on 'SNL'

Houston Texans J.J. Watt hosted Saturday Night Live and was able to produce plenty of laughs. Dressing up as Bigfoot, a Pizza Boy, a football player in a skit called "Robbie" plus much more.

Patrick D. Starr

J.J. Watt Sits Down for Sex Talk on 'SNL'

Houston Texans J.J. Watt hosted Saturday Night Live and was able to produce plenty of laughs. Dressing up as Bigfoot, a Pizza Boy, a football player in a skit called "Robbie" plus much more.

Patrick D. Starr

J.J. Watt's Voice Overs All Wrong for Madden '21 on 'SNL'

Houston Texans J.J. Watt hosted Saturday Night Live and was able to produce plenty of laughs. Dressing up as Bigfoot, a Pizza Boy, a football player in a skit called "Robbie" plus much more.

Patrick D. Starr

J.J. Watt Plays the Pizza Boy on 'SNL'

Houston Texans J.J. Watt hosted Saturday Night Live and was able to produce plenty of laughs. Dressing up as Bigfoot, a Pizza Boy, a football player in a skit called "Robbie" plus much more.

Patrick D. Starr

DeAndre Hopkins Confident in Bill O'Brien Handling GM Duties for the Texans

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins took part in radio row at the Super Bowl and supported the recent decision of Bill O'Brien being named the general manager of the organization.

Patrick D. Starr

Bill O'Brien Named the General Manager of the Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have named head coach Bill O'Brien the general manager of the organization and named Jack Easterby the Vice President of Football Administration.

Patrick D. Starr

by

astronix