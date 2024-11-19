Joe Mixon Makes Houston Texans History vs. Dallas Cowboys
The Houston Texans are trying to prove themselves as the best team in the state in a Lone Star State battle against the Dallas Cowboys. While the contest is in Jerry's World, the Cowboys have been poor on their home field, having not won there yet this season.
Dallas' run defense has been bad this season as well, and the Texans exposed that on the very first drive of the game. Joe Mixon ripped off a 45-yard rushing touchdown.
This just continues an impressive streak by Mixon. He's been incredible and is having a career year since arriving in Houston this past offseason. After scoring on the opening drive, Mixon has set a Texans franchise record for touchdowns in consecutive games, doing so in six straight contests.
The Oklahoma product has been stellar in a Texans jersey, and he'll only continue to make life easier for C.J. Stroud and the squad's passing game.
