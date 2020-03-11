State of The Texans
Johnathan Joseph bids farewell to the Houston Texans

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans and cornerback Johnathan Joseph mutually parted ways heading into the 2020 season. After nine-seasons together, one and off the field, Joseph is planning to continue playing football and will now be free to sign with a team when the new league year opens up on March 18th. 

Joseph is the franchise’s all-time leader in interceptions (17), passes defensed (118), interception return yards (410) and interceptions returned for touchdowns (four) while ranking tied for third in games played (133) and fifth in total tackles (482). He also ranks sixth in career passes defensed (194) in NFL history and owns the most games with multiple passes defensed (50). Joseph was originally signed by the Texans in 2011 after spending five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals (2006-10).

Joseph took to Twitter to thank the organization for his time with the team.

Johnathan Joseph | Twitter

