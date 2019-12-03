State of The
Texans
Johnathan Joseph Continues to Rewrite the NFL Record Books While Being a Positive Presence For The Texans

Patrick D. Starr

When the Houston Texans surprised the NFL by signing cornerback Johnathan Joseph in 2011, little did they know that his presence would still just as strong in 2019. Joseph continues to galvanize the cornerback group with his leadership and play, but his presence inside the locker room is often overlooked. 

Joseph continues to be an ear that many lean on inside the building. Bradley Roby has a locker situated right next to Joseph, and after the win over the New England Patriots, the two were still discussing situations they saw during the game. New faces like Gareon Conley, Vernon Hargreaves III, Lonnie Johnson Jr., and Keion Crossen all know he is there to lean on with film study, technique on the field, or just life. 

Even still, Joseph has open lines of communications with his best friend and current Denver Broncos Kareem Jackson and Buffalo Bills cornerback Kevin Johnson in a chat group on his iPhone. He has even been a mentor to one of the league's best in Patriots' Stephon Gilmore, who he has helped since he knew him as a budding star in his hometown of Rock Hill, South Carolina. 

Even after the Texans win, Joseph was stoic and kept reminding defenders on the sideline to keep doing their jobs. 

"Just keep your poise," Joseph said of what he kept reminding others in the Texans key win on Sunday. "At the end of the day, it's going to be a long game. They may make a play here or there, but at the end of the day, keep your poise, go on to the next play."

That type of play and mentality has helped head coach Bill O'Brien get his message and culture to others inside the locker room. Joseph understands that it is a "What Have You Done For Me Now" league. O'Brien appreciates Joseph and his presence on the team. 

"Johnathan Joseph is a really – he's just a good pro," O'Brien explained. "He's been the way since the day I walked in the door here. He's been a captain every year. He's very smart, he prepares, he helps the younger players, he's good in the locker room."

Joseph not only had longevity, but he has produced, and he set an NFL record on Sunday with his two passes defended. It was Joseph's 50th career game with multiple passes defensed. Which passed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Ronde Barger (49) for the most career games with multiple passes defensed in NFL history

O'Brien tries to give Joseph time off from practice, but the 14-year NFL veteran wants to play the game of football. 

"He practices every day, you try to give him a day off, he doesn't want to take a day off," O'Brien continued. "I mean, there's a lot of good examples that he sets for younger players, and I think that those types of stats, I don't think he probably even care about that. He just wants to win, and I think he does whatever it takes to help the team win."

