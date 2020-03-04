Jon Weeks and Texans to agree on a new contract when league year arrives

The Houston Texans are bringing back long snapper Jon Weeks when the new league year kicks off on March 18th. The Texans and Weeks' representation have been in discussions since the end of the season on the parameters of a deal.

The Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson was the first to report the deal between the Texans and Weeks.

Weeks went undrafted after the 2008 NFL Draft and took part in the Detroit Lions minicamp but did not sign. He did not play in the NFL from 2008 through 2009 and then in 2010 he signed with the Texans and made the team that training camp.

From that point on, Weeks has become a staple inside the Texans locker room and holds the franchise record for most consecutive games played at 160.

Weeks made a Pro-Bowl in 2016 and signed a four-year extension worth $2.9 million in 2012. In 2015, Weeks signed a 4-year $3.9 million extension with Houston.

