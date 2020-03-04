State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Jon Weeks and Texans to agree on a new contract when league year arrives

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans are bringing back long snapper Jon Weeks when the new league year kicks off on March 18th. The Texans and Weeks' representation have been in discussions since the end of the season on the parameters of a deal. 

The Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson was the first to report the deal between the Texans and Weeks. 

Weeks went undrafted after the 2008 NFL Draft and took part in the Detroit Lions minicamp but did not sign. He did not play in the NFL from 2008 through 2009 and then in 2010 he signed with the Texans and made the team that training camp.

From that point on, Weeks has become a staple inside the Texans locker room and holds the franchise record for most consecutive games played at 160.

Weeks made a Pro-Bowl in 2016 and signed a four-year extension worth $2.9 million in 2012. In 2015, Weeks signed a 4-year $3.9 million extension with Houston.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans Mike Adams retires from the NFL after 16-seasons

Houston Texans' safety Mike Adams announced his retirement on Good Morning Football ending his 16-year football career.

Patrick D. Starr

DeAndre Hopkins calling for a 'Reunion' with Sammy Watkins on the Texans

Houston Texans wide receiver Deandre Hopkins is working hard to reunite with former Clemson teammate and potential Kansas City Chiefs' cap casualty wide receiver, Sammy Watkins.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Laremy Tunsil seeking new representation to land a contract extension

Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil has moved on from CAA and now looking for a new agency to represent him in contract negotiations.

Patrick D. Starr

Report: Texans one of the multiple teams interested in Broncos Chris Harris, Jr.

Signs are pointing to the Houston Texans being one of the multiple teams interested in upcoming unrestricted free agent from the Denver Broncos, cornerback Chris Harris, Jr.

Patrick D. Starr

Boise State's Curtis Weaver Meets with the Texans at the NFL Combine

Boise State pass rusher Curtis Weaver met with the Houston Texans the NFL Combine.

Patrick D. Starr

The Rundown: Five Free Agents the Texans Need to Bring Back for 2020

Jahleel Addae is one of the five unrestricted free agents that the Houston Texans need to bring back for the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

Report: Broncos Interested in Texans D.J. Reader

Houston Texans D.J. Reader is set to be an unrestricted free agent and the Denver Broncos are one of the many teams that will be waiting to land him when the new league year opens.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Combine Notebook: running back and cornerback on the to-do list

A closer look at the Houston Texans work at the NFL Combine and how they are keeping a closer watch on nickel cornerback and Boston College running back A.J. Dillon.

Patrick D. Starr

Utah's Zack Moss meets with the Texans at the NFL Combine

The Houston Texans continued their work on running backs and met with all-purpose running back from Utah, Zack Moss.

Patrick D. Starr

Florida's Jonathan Greenard Meets with the Texans at the NFL Combine

The Houston Texans had a formal interview with Florida Gators' pass rusher Jonathan Greenard at the NFL Combine.

Patrick D. Starr